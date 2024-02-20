English
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 12:30 IST

Flaunt Your Florals - Take Cues From These Bollywood Inspired Styles

Rock your florals this season, with a little help from some of your favourite bollywood actresses.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Bollywood inspired floral outfits
Bollywood inspired floral outfits | Image:Instagram
Florals for spring can be made ground-breaking by knowing how to do it. It is important to understand how to carry florals properly. Rocking florals can be easy but at the same time, equally boring. After all, everyone associates spring with flowers. However, there are ways to make florals interesting and for that, let us take a little help from our favourite Bollywood celebs.

Bride-to-be Rakul’s relaxed florals

If you are enjoying your spring vacationing at beautiful locations, there can be no better look than this relaxed, kaftan-style dress worn by Rakul Preet Singh. Opt for this simple, comfortable yet supremely fashionable look to look your best.

Embrace feminine glam like Deepika

Go all out with big and bold floral prints, inspired by Deepika Padukone. This dress is perfect for grand evening events and if you dress down with makeup and accessories, it can be a great brunch outfit too. Make sure you pair the outfit with black heels to balance the look.

Boss Lady Priyanka Chopra’s pantsuit

Who said florals can only give you a delicate look? Take a cue from this pantsuit worn by Desi girl Priyanka Chopra and add oomph to your dressing. You can also nail power dressing with this zara hatke floral outfit to make you stand out.

Floral dress FTW featuring Janhvi Kapoor

The Bawaal actress nails this rose-printed body-hugging dress and so can you. All you need to do is choose a midi or mini dress according to your preference and then complement that with pink or red lips, according to the colour of your outfit. This will give you a fresh, youthful look.

Desi vibe with Ananya’s floral saree

Ananya Panday’s floral saree is perfect for the spring, not just because of its print but also because of its fabric. Choose smaller floral prints and tiie up your hair to let your saree get all the limelight.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 12:30 IST

