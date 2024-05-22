Advertisement

Summer is all about looking stylish while staying comfortable. So, a very good option is going for a boho look. Boho fashion is characterised by its eclectic and free-spirited aesthetic, and is perfect for summer. Its emphasis on comfort, flowy fabrics, and colourful, catchy prints makes it ideal for warm weather. Here’s your ultimate guide to rocking boho fashion this summer.

Flowing dresses and maxi skirts

Flowing dresses and maxi skirts are staples in boho fashion. Look for pieces with floral prints, paisley patterns, or tribal designs. These garments are not only stylish but also practical for staying cool. Opt for lightweight fabrics like cotton, chiffon, or linen that allow your skin to breathe. Pair them with strappy sandals or espadrilles for a complete boho look.

Boho fashion | Image: Unsplash

Layered accessories

Accessories play a significant role in boho fashion. Layered necklaces, chunky bracelets, and oversized rings add a touch of bohemian flair. Natural materials like wood, leather, and stones are perfect for this style. Don’t forget wide-brimmed hats and floppy sun hats to protect yourself from the sun while enhancing your boho vibe.

Crochet and lace details

Crochet and lace details are quintessential boho elements. They add a delicate, handcrafted feel to your outfit. Look for tops, dresses, or even swim cover-ups with crochet or lace accents. These pieces are great for adding texture and a hint of vintage charm to your summer wardrobe.

Boho tops

Boho tops are usually loose-fitting and feature unique designs such as bell sleeves, off-the-shoulder cuts, and peasant blouses. These tops are often adorned with embroidery, tassels, or fringe. Pair them with denim shorts, wide-legged pants, or maxi skirts for an effortlessly chic look.

Earthy tones and popping colours

The boho colour palette includes earthy tones like browns, greens, and beiges, along with vibrant colours such as turquoise, mustard yellow, and deep reds. Mixing and matching these colours can create a striking contrast that embodies the bohemian spirit.

Earthy tones | Image: Pexels

Ethnic prints and patterns

Ethnic prints and patterns are at the heart of boho fashion. Incorporate prints from around the world, such as ikat, batik, and aztec designs. These prints can be found on dresses, skirts, tops, and even accessories, adding a global touch to your summer style.

Comfortable footwear

Comfort is key in boho fashion. Choose footwear that combines style and comfort, like gladiator sandals, beaded flip-flops, or boho-chic ankle boots. These options are perfect for summer festivals, beach outings, or casual strolls in the park.

Natural hair and makeup

Boho beauty is all about embracing your natural look. Opt for loose, beachy waves, and minimal makeup. Use earthy tones for your eyes and lips, and consider a bit of bronzer to enhance your summer glow. Accessorise your hair with headbands, flower crowns, or scarves for an added boho touch.