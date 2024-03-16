Advertisement

If you're a sneaker aficionado, then there's always room for more high-top kicks, especially with the season almost transitioning into summer. High-tops have been brought to the fashion table by the legendary basketball player Michael Jordan, as he displayed his fabulous skills on court wearing them for five decades.

Initially, these sneakers rose to fame in the 1980's after the first basketball shoe, a high-top canvas shoe was introduced. Later, these knee-covering sneakers became synonymous with Indie-Rock fashion. Here's a selection of high-top kicks that'll enhance your shoe game.

Advertisement

Iconic All-Stars

All-Star sneakers with their flawless design and slim canvas upper allows people to grab the limelight due to subtle elegance, summer friendly feel, and its transitional quality, making it perfect to wear under any attire. This kicks are an evergreen favourite among youngsters even today.

Advertisement

Skater's Choice

High-tops are also recognised for embodying the essence of skate culture. Their simplicity, combined with an array of colourways, makesthe wearer effortlessly integrate into any sneaker collection.

Advertisement

Image credit: Unsplash

Basketball look

Having been associated with Basketball since its existence, high-tops allow you to carry a sporty look due its ideal proportions, distinctive paneling. If Michael Jordan wore it both on and off for the entire breadth of this career, then it's cool enough for you.

Advertisement

Image credit: Unsplash

Trail-Ready

High-top sneakers are not confined to the realms of sports and skateboarding. With the rise of gorpcore style and the popularity of trail-ready high--tops, it's clear that these shoes have ventured into the great outdoors. These sneakers have a new look doing the rounds and being called the ‘SUV of Sneakers’.

Advertisement

Upscale High-Tops

These big steppers are without a doubt a halt for attention, high-fashion high-top. It’s all in massive proportions, alongside a rubber outsole prepped for the apocalypse, a tongue that comes out like none before. No high top dominates a field of view like these. We could also go on about how, unlike a lot of designer sneakers, these kicks wear beautifully thanks to buttery calfskin and suede in the lining.