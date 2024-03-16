×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 23:32 IST

Footwear Trend: Up Your Sneakers Game With These High Top Choices

Summer is in and footwear lovers are already looking at the best-possible high-tops to wear for their next outing. Check out the top choices to pick from.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Summer kicks
Summer kicks | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

If you're a sneaker aficionado, then there's always room for more high-top kicks, especially with the season almost transitioning into summer. High-tops have been brought to the fashion table by the legendary basketball player Michael Jordan, as he displayed his fabulous skills on court wearing them for five decades.

Initially, these sneakers rose to fame in the 1980's after the first basketball shoe, a high-top canvas shoe was introduced. Later, these knee-covering sneakers became synonymous with Indie-Rock fashion. Here's a selection of high-top kicks that'll enhance your shoe game.

Advertisement

Iconic All-Stars 

All-Star sneakers with their flawless design and slim canvas upper allows people to grab the limelight due to subtle elegance, summer friendly feel, and its transitional quality, making it perfect to wear under any attire. This kicks are an evergreen favourite among youngsters even today. 

Advertisement

Skater's Choice

High-tops are also recognised for embodying the essence of skate culture. Their simplicity, combined with an array of colourways, makesthe wearer effortlessly integrate into any sneaker collection.

Advertisement
Image credit: Unsplash

Basketball look

Having been associated with Basketball since its existence, high-tops allow you to carry a sporty look due its ideal proportions, distinctive paneling. If Michael Jordan wore it both on and off for the entire breadth of this career, then it's cool enough for you. 

Advertisement
Image credit: Unsplash

Trail-Ready

High-top sneakers are not confined to the realms of sports and skateboarding. With the rise of gorpcore style and the popularity of trail-ready high--tops, it's clear that these shoes have ventured into the great outdoors. These sneakers have a new look doing the rounds and being called  the ‘SUV of Sneakers’. 

Advertisement

Upscale High-Tops

These big steppers are without a doubt a halt for attention, high-fashion high-top. It’s all in massive proportions, alongside a rubber outsole prepped for the apocalypse, a tongue that comes out like none before. No high top dominates a field of view like these. We could also go on about how, unlike a lot of designer sneakers, these kicks wear beautifully thanks to buttery calfskin and suede in the lining.

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 23:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Bear

The Bear 4 Announced

a few seconds ago
Priyanka Chopra

A Roman Holi At Antilia

a few seconds ago
Medha Shankr

Medha Shankr At LFW

a few seconds ago
CAA faces legal challenge

CAA faces legal challenge

6 minutes ago
Pets impact on your well being

Benefits Of Pets

6 minutes ago
More Than 150 Public Meetings, Big Road Show In Varanasi: PM Modi's Stormy LS Campaign Post Holi

NDA Will surpass record

6 minutes ago
Moin-ul-Haq stadium

BCA acquires Stadium

9 minutes ago
#KKavithaArrested

Is Kejriwal next?

11 minutes ago
est Summer Foods To Keep Your Body Cool

Cooling Foods For Summers

12 minutes ago
Bangkok

New Flights From India

15 minutes ago
Hitashee

Hitaashee collects win

15 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali On RK

17 minutes ago
Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar urges BCCI

18 minutes ago
Chiyaan Vikram

Chiyaan Vikram's Next

19 minutes ago
Superfood for radiant skin

Super Foods

20 minutes ago
WPL 2024 Thrilling win for RCB beats MI by 5 runs

WPL 2024

21 minutes ago
Avocado ice cream

Ice Creams

23 minutes ago
PM Modi Pens Letter to the Nation, Refers Citizens as ‘Family Members’ | Read Full Text Here

PM to the nation

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Amitabh Bachchan, 81, Admitted To Kokilaben Hospital In Mumbai

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  3. SC Asks SBI to Disclose 'Complete Data' on Electoral Bonds

    India News12 hours ago

  4. BPSC recruitment notification out for 62 teachers in SAV

    Education13 hours ago

  5. Greater Noida: Woman Found Dead of Gunshot Injury, Husband on Run

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo