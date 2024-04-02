Advertisement

Some colours just feel like summer. They summarise what summer is in the form of a hue. As we welcome the hot months of the year, it's time to refresh your wardrobe and home decor with colour combinations that capture the essence of summer. From cool pastels to bright shades, the perfect colour combinations for summer evoke feelings of warmth, joy, and relaxation. Here are some inspiring colour palettes to brighten up your summer.

Light and bright

Transport yourself to a lush tropical oasis with a bright colour palette inspired by the beauty of exotic landscapes. Combine shades of emerald green, turquoise blue, and sunny yellow to evoke the lush foliage, clear skies, and golden sands of a tropical paradise. Add pops of coral pink or fiery orange for an extra dose of warmth. Keep the fabric light for extra comfort.

Tropical colour combination | Image: Unsplash

Sunset serenade

Capture the mesmerising beauty of a summer sunset with a warm and inviting colour palette that reflects the rich hues of the evening sky. Pair shades of peachy pink, golden yellow, and burnt orange with soft lavender or dusky purple for a dreamy and romantic look. Let the warm, golden tones of sunset-inspired colours infuse your space with a sense of tranquillity and serenity. These colour combinations can be perfect for evening parties and events.

Beach love

Channel the laid-back vibes of a day at the beach with a soothing colour palette that mimics the natural beauty of sand, sea, and sky. Combine soft shades of sandy beige, cool aqua blue, and sky blue with hints of seashell pink or seafoam green for a relaxed and coastal-inspired look. Chikankari kurtas and sarees look resplendent in these colours.

Coral blue dress | Image: Unsplash

Citrus splash

Add freshness and energy to your summer palette by pairing shades of lemon yellow, juicy orange, and lime green with crisp white or soft grey for a refreshing and unique look. You can use citrus shades for colour-blocking and add bold citrus accents to your decor for a playful summer style.

Garden party glitz

Celebrate the beauty of blooming flowers and lush greenery with a charming and feminine colour palette inspired by a summer garden party. Combine soft pastel shades of blush pink, mint green, and lavender with touches of romantic rose gold or shimmering champagne for a whimsical and elegant look. Let delicate floral prints and botanical motifs add a touch of natural beauty to your space or wardrobe.