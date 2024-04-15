Advertisement

Indian summer is difficult to navigate without a proper diet and wardrobe. What you wear and how comfortable you feel in it decides how at ease you will feel in the summer season. It's time to shed layers and say hello to the light, airy comfort of cotton. With its breathability, moisture-wicking properties, and versatility, cotton becomes the fabric of choice for summer attire.

Crisp cotton shirts

For a classic and effortlessly stylish look, stock up on crisp cotton shirts that offer both comfort and class. Whether sporting a tailored button-down shirt in a light pastel hue or a relaxed linen-cotton blend shirt for a laid-back vibe, cotton shirts are known for their breathability and refinement. Pair with chinos or tailored shorts for a smart-casual ensemble.

Crisp cotton shirts | Image: Unsplash

Relaxed cotton trousers

For those days when jeans feel too constricting, turn to relaxed cotton trousers for laid-back comfort. Whether opting for cropped culottes in breathable cotton twill or wide-leg trousers in soft, lightweight cotton, these versatile bottoms offer both style and ease. Pair with a simple cotton tee or linen shirt for an effortlessly cool ensemble that keeps you looking and feeling cool all day long.

Breezy cotton dresses

When the heat is on, nothing beats the cool comfort of a cotton dress. From flirty sundresses to elegant maxi dresses, cotton offers many options to suit every style and occasion. Choose a lightweight cotton sundress with delicate floral prints for a romantic daytime look, or slip into a breezy cotton maxi dress with subtle embellishments for an evening under the stars. With its soft, flowing silhouette and airy feel, a cotton dress is a summer wardrobe essential that every woman should have.

Cotton dress | Image: Unsplash

Trendy cotton shorts

When temperatures soar, beat the heat in a pair of lightweight cotton shorts that offer freedom of movement and casual-cool style. Tailored chino shorts in classic neutrals, playful printed shorts in vibrant colours or loose floral shorts, they are a summer staple that can be dressed up or down with ease. Pair with a cotton shirt and boat shoes for a refined and relaxed look, or throw on a breezy linen-cotton blend shirt for laid-back weekend vibes.

Chic cotton skirts

For a feminine and flirty look that's perfect for summer, there is nothing better than a chic cotton skirt in a flattering silhouette.

Cotton skirt | Image: Unsplash

You can twirl in a full cotton midi skirt adorned with eyelash lace details or sashay in a breezy cotton wrap skirt with a bohemian vibe. Cotton skirts are the perfect merger of style and comfort. Pair them with a fitted cotton blouse or a cropped cotton top for a polished ensemble.