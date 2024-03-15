Holi 2024: Festive Outfit Ideas Inspired By Your Favourite Bollywood Celebrities

Advertisement

Holi is a colourful festival. Gulal, water-filled balloons and beautiful colours fill our lives with vibrancy and joy. This festival is accompanied by great food, energetic music and many of us getting dressed in Bollywood style, only to get our clothes soiled by the colours. However, it is all worth it at the end of the day, as celebrating Holi with friends and family has that effect on us.

If you want to look your best during Holi, both while playing and while attending the umpteen number of after-parties, you can always look at Bollywood for some fashion inspirations. Here are some fun Holi outfit ideas, inspired by Bollywood actors.

Advertisement

Deepika-Ranbir’s practical Holi attires

No one can forget the iconic looks of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor from the famous Holi song, ‘Balam Pichkari'. Deepika was not just wearing beautiful clothes, her outfit was also the most practical for a fun Holi afternoon. Denim shorts or pants and white shirt - there you have your Holi staple for both men and women.

Advertisement

Deepika-Ranbir in Balam Pichkari | Image: Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dancing in a patiala suit

In the song ‘chhan ke mohalla’ from Action Replay, Aishwarya gave all of us Desi girls the ultimate outfit inspiration for Holi. A top to toe white patiala suit and contrasting dupatta, with a long braid (that looks pretty and keeps your hair safe at the same time) is an ensemble that is practical, beautiful and will give you all the Bollywood feels this Holi.

Advertisement

Aishwarya in Action Replay | Image: X

Alia Bhatt inspired saree for the after-party

Be the centre of attention in Holi after parties by donning a simple chiffon saree. Take inspiration from Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and wear a simple yet elegant saree in a bright colour, matching the spirit of Holi.

Advertisement

The quintessential kurta ft. the entire of Bollywood

Right from Amitabh Bachchan in Rang Barse to Akshya in Do me a favour let’s play Holi and now Ranveer Singh in Lahu muh lagg gaya, the lovestory between white kurtas and Bollywood leading men playing Holi continues.

Deepika-Ranveer in Lahu muh lagg gaya | Image: X

You can go ahead and pair the kurta with a shawl or add a pop of colour with an inner to make your white kurta look stand out.