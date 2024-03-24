Advertisement

While Holi is traditionally associated with vibrant colours and playful festivities, styling white outfits for the occasion is the perfect canvas for all the colours. White symbolises purity, peace, and new beginnings, making it a fitting option for celebrating the spirit of Holi in a sophisticated and elegant manner. Here are some tips for styling white outfits for Holi, along with specific fabrics, clothing types, and accessories to enhance your look.

Choose breathable fabrics

Opt for lightweight and breathable fabrics that offer comfort and ease of movement, especially considering the outdoor nature of Holi celebrations. Cotton, linen, and chiffon are excellent choices for white outfits as they are airy, absorbent, and provide ventilation to keep you cool and comfortable throughout the festivities.

Choose breathable fabrics | Image: Unsplash

Traditional silhouettes

Traditional Indian silhouettes and styles can evoke the spirit of Holi while staying true to cultural aesthetics. Consider wearing a flowy white kurta paired with churidar pants or palazzo trousers for a classic and elegant look. Anarkalis, sarees, and lehengas in pristine white hues are also timeless options for Holi celebrations.

Add intricate embellishments

Add an oomph to your white outfit with intricate embellishments, embroidery, or embellishments in vibrant colours to add fun and dimension. Opt for handcrafted detailing such as mirror work, thread embroidery, or sequin embellishments to infuse a festive touch into your ensemble while maintaining the purity of the white base.

Layer with sheer fabrics

Layering with sheer fabrics such as organza, georgette, or net can add depth and texture to your white outfit while maintaining a light and ethereal look. Consider layering a sheer white dupatta or shrug over your ensemble for added elegance and sophistication.

White outfits for Holi | Image: Unsplash

Finish with minimal makeup

Keep your makeup minimal and fresh to complement your white outfit and let your natural beauty shine through. Opt for a dewy complexion, soft neutral tones for eyes and lips, and a hint of highlighter for a radiant and effortless look that complements the purity of your white ensemble. Heavy makeup can also be toxic for your skin as the Holi colours might contain chemicals too.