As the seasons change, it's the perfect time to give your wardrobe a refresh and declutter your closet to make space for new summer staples. A closet cleanout not only helps you stay organised but also allows you to reassess your style preferences and create a wardrobe that reflects your current lifestyle. Here's how to do a closet cleanout this summer to update your wardrobe.

Assess your clothing

Begin by taking everything out of your closet and laying it out in a designated area. As you go through each item, ask yourself whether you love it, wear it regularly, and if it still fits well. Separate items into three categories: keep, donate/sell, and discard.

Assess your clothing | Image: Unsplash

Declutter ruthlessly

Be ruthless in your decluttering process and let go of items that no longer serve you. This includes clothing that is worn out, outdated, or no longer fits your personal style. Donate gently used items to charity or sell them online to give them a new home.

Organise by category

Once you've decluttered your wardrobe, organise your remaining items by category, such as tops, bottoms, dresses, and outerwear. Within each category, further organise by colour or style to make it easier to find what you need when getting dressed.

Identify wardrobe gaps

As you go through your clothing, take note of any gaps in your wardrobe and make a list of essential items you need to complete your summer wardrobe. This may include versatile basics like white t-shirts, denim shorts, black tank tops or cotton kurtis.

Identify wardrobe gaps | Image: Unsplash

Experiment with new combinations

Take the opportunity to experiment with new outfit combinations using the items you already own. Mix and match different pieces to create fresh and stylish looks that reflect your personal style. Don't be afraid to step out of your comfort zone and try new trends or styles.

Invest in quality staples

When adding new pieces to your wardrobe, focus on quality over quantity. Invest in timeless staples that will stand the test of time and serve as the foundation of your summer wardrobe. Look for pieces made from high-quality materials and classic silhouettes that can be worn season after season.