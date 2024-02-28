Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

How To Style A Plain White Shirt For Casual Yet Chic Look

Classic white shirts are a wardrobe staple that can be your ultimate summer saviour. Here is how you can style them.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
How to style a white shirt?
How to style a white shirt? | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A white shirt is a timeless wardrobe staple that is equal parts sophisticated and equal parts versatile. Whether you're attending a casual brunch or a formal event, a white shirt can be effortlessly styled to suit any occasion, especially during the summer months. Here are some chic and stylish ways to give a classic twist to your summer look with a white shirt.

White shirt with denim shorts

For a casual and laid-back summer ensemble, pair your white shirt with a chic pair of denim shorts. Tuck the front of the shirt into the waistband of the shorts for a polished look, and roll up the sleeves for added flair. Complete the outfit with a woven belt, oversized sunglasses, and comfortable sandals for a relaxed yet stylish vibe.

White shirt with shorts | Image: Unsplash

White shirt as a beach cover-up

Turn your white shirt into a stylish beach cover-up for those sunny days by the water. Simply throw on your white shirt over your swimsuit for effortless beachside chic. Leave it unbuttoned for a breezy, relaxed look, and accessorize with a wide-brimmed hat, oversized tote bag, and statement sunglasses for added glamour.

White shirt with printed skirts

Add a pop of colour and pattern to your summer wardrobe by pairing your white shirt with a vibrant printed skirt. Whether it's a floral maxi skirt or a geometric mini skirt, the contrast with the crisp white shirt creates a striking and stylish ensemble. Tuck in the shirt for a polished silhouette, and accessorize with dainty jewelry and strappy sandals to complete the look.

White shirt and high-waisted pants

White shirts are a wardrobe staple | Image: Unsplash

Add an edge to your summer style with a tailored pair of high-waisted pants paired with a classic white shirt. Opt for lightweight linen or cotton trousers in a neutral or pastel shade for a fresh and sophisticated look. Tuck in the shirt and add a statement belt to define your waist, and finish off the outfit with sleek heels or sandals and a structured handbag for a chic daytime or office ensemble.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

