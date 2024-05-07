Advertisement

Rahul Mishra has finally debuted at the Met Gala with a beautiful creation that business the director of Reliance Retail wore. The ace designer is known for his eccentric, novel and unique creations. Fashion enthusiasts have been wanting to see his designs at the Met red carpet for a while and it looks like he fulfilled all those wishes by dressing Isha Ambani in a saree gown.

Isha Ambani turns muse

Stylist Anaita Shroff took to her Instagram account to share the red carpet look for Isha Ambani at the MET Gala 2024, the dress code for which is the garden of time. Explaining Isha’s look the stylist wrote in the caption, “Isha is wearing a bespoke hand-embroidered couture sari gown from Indian designer Rahul Mishra.“ She also shared that the outfit took 10,000 hours.

Isha Ambani in Rahul Mishra | Image: Instagram - Anaita Shroff

Sustainable fashion by Rahul Mishra

Rahul focussed on sustainability with his latest design. Speaking about the same, Anaita wrote, “This look embraces sustainability by incorporating elements from Rahul’s past collections. Delicate samples of flowers, butterflies, and dragonflies were meticulously integrated from the archives into the design, via distinct applique and embroidery techniques,such as Fareesha, Zardozi, Nakshi, and Dabka, as well as French knots.”

Talking about the contribution of India village artisans, Anaita noted, “Together, all of these elements carry a powerful narrative about the state of the planet and offer a message of hope and rebirth. The magnificent look was intricately hand-embroidered at Rahul Mishra’s ateliers across several Indian villages, supporting hundreds of local craftspeople and weavers.”

Rahul Misha's international fame

The designer is debuting at Met, but his international fame has already seen its zenith with top shows at International fashion weeks. Celebrities like Zendaya and Gigi Hadid have also worn his designs time and again.