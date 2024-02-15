Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 16:46 IST

Exclusive/ Sanjukta Dutta To Showcase Her Collection Kahua Komal At Milan Fashion Week - Know All About It

Kahua Komal, Sanjukta's collection, encapsulates the essence of tenderness and softness and is meticulously handcrafted from pure silk.

Mugdha Kapoor
Sanjukta Dutta, Indian Designer
Indian designer Sanjukta Dutta. | Image:Sanjukta Dutta Team
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Designer Sanjukta Dutta will be showcasing her latest collection Kahua Komal at Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 24-25, scheduled to take place at Via San Barnaba, Milano, on February 24.

Dutta's creations have always been a celebration of Indian heritage and craftsmanship, with each piece meticulously handcrafted from pure silk. Her designs, which seamlessly blend tradition with modernity, have previously garnered acclaim on international platforms such as New York Fashion Week 2022 and Paris Fashion Week 2023.

Interestingly, Dutta's handcrafted ensembles also grabbed the attention of global fashion influencers, enthusiasts and critics when models Ingrida Ilgine and Mirka Howard sashayed down the Cannes 2023 red carpet in outfits sourced from her atelier. 

Subsequently, Howard also donned Dutta's creations at Rome International Festival and Venice International Film Festival. 

Ever since, there's been no looking back for Dutta.

Showcasing her collection at Milan Fashion Week will be yet another attempt by Dutta to put the spotlight on the age-old art of Assamese handloom and bring it to the global stage.

Speaking about presenting at the Milan Fashion Week, Dutta told Republic, "Like New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week last two years, this year I am going to showcase my dresses in Assam silk at the prestigious Milan Fashion Week on February 24. My designs will be purely of Assam silk, both in ethnic and modern, predominantly in white. The collection is named 'Kahua Komal' which means tender-soft in Assamese."

What do we know about Sanjukta Dutta's collection Kahua Komal?

Kahua Komal, a collection that encapsulates the essence of tenderness and softness, both in its name and in its exquisite craftsmanship, is a testament to the rich heritage of Assam's silk weaving tradition. Crafted with utmost care and dedication, each piece in the collection tells a story of generations of artisans who have perfected their craft, weaving together dreams and aspirations into the very fabric of their creations.

The collection's colours ranging from the soothing hues of dawn to the fiery shades of twilight are reminiscent of Assam's lush landscapes and vibrant culture, evoking a sense of joy and serenity. The color palette, carefully curated to uplift the spirit and awaken the senses, also includes the soft pastels of a misty morning and the bold vibrancy of a festival celebration.

Silk sarees by designer Sanjukta Dutta | Instagram - sanjukta_dutta_

But it's not just the colors that captivate; it's the unique styling that sets Kohua Komal apart. Blending traditional elegance with contemporary flair, each garment is a masterpiece of fusion fashion.

What truly sets Kohua Komal apart, however, is its commitment to authenticity and purity. Every garment in the collection is painstakingly handcrafted using only the finest silk sourced from Assam. From the silkworm to the loom, every step of the production process is infused with reverence for the craft and respect for the environment.

In a world where mass production reigns supreme, Kohua Komal stands as a beacon of sustainability and ethical fashion.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 16:39 IST

