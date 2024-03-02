English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 16:01 IST

Iris Apfel, Fashion Designer Known For Her Eclectic Style, Dies At 102

The fashion icon, who had signed a modelling deal at 97 years, died of natural causes, surrounded by her long-time caregivers.

Iris Apfel, Fashion Designer Known For Her Eclectic Style, Dies At 102
Iris Apfel, Fashion Designer Known For Her Eclectic Style, Dies At 102 | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Fashion world is mourning the loss of legendary designer Iris Apfel. The fashion icon, who had posted a day earlier, rejoicing at her turning 102 and a half years old died of natural causes surrounded by her long-time caregivers, as per her spokesperson. Apfel was born Aug. 29, 1921 in Astoria, Queens. Her 100-year-old husband Carl Apfel died in 2015. Iris was an only child and has no immediate survivors.

Fashion world pays tribute to Iris

A true innovator and risk-taker, Iris signed a contract with modelling agency IMG Models at the age of 97. Indian fashion designer Rahul Mishra took to his Instagram to pay tribute to her and wrote, “ We will continue to seek inspiration from your vibrancy, humour and great sense of self! Rest in peace 🙏 Thank you @elleindia for this surreal moment in 2017”.

Advertisement

Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger, in a statement given to PA news agency, said: “Iris Apfel has become a world-famous fashion icon because of her incredible talent not only as an artist, but as an influencer.

Iris Apfel | Image: Instagram

Fans mourn the loss of Iris

Iris was a huge inspiration to many. Just like her Instagram bio, which states more is more and less is bore - Iris was known for her extravagant style, marked by the big rimmed glasses she wore. Fans commented on Iris’ post to pay tribute and mourn her loss. “She inspired so many women to be bold, and brave and truly authentic ... .to ignore the number of years we have lived and view age as an opportunity to shine. What a beautiful legacy.”, a user commented while another wrote, “My Favourite Fashion Icon. Rest in peace. You are now with your husband Carl Apfel 😢 I miss you already 💔”

Advertisement

Another fan who had had the opportunity to meet Iris wrote, “ I met her once, not knowing how legendary she was, 20 years ago in shop on Columbus and 72nd in NY ? It sold amazing Silk jackets and huge necklaces, she was sitting with a friend in the shop and convinced me to buy a purple silk jacket, I can remember her deep enveloping voice and huge glasses 👓 and laugh ❤️💫”

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 16:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

16 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

a day ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

a day ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

a day ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

a day ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

a day ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

a day ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

a day ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Development Projects in Bihar | LIVE

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. Prime Minister Modi to Chair Council of Ministers Meeting on Sunday

    Lok Sabha Elections19 minutes ago

  3. Espresso Makeup To Cherry Cola Lip, Makeup Trends Named After Food

    Lifestyle25 minutes ago

  4. LIVE | BJP Slams Congress Over Bengaluru Cafe Blast Probe

    India News26 minutes ago

  5. Inside Floral-themed Dreamy Decor At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Venue

    Entertainment27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo