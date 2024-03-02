English
Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 11:20 IST

Ivanka Trump Dazzles In Manish Malhotra Sequin Saree At Anant Ambani-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash

Ivanka Trump wore Manish Malhotra's signature stripped silver-golden sequin saree paired with Manish Malhotra Jewellery at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump with her family. | Image:Pallav Paliwal/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ivanka Trump landed in India on Friday to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. American businesswoman, accompanied by her husband Jared Kushner and their daughter Arabella, opted for an Indian ensemble for the extravagant cocktail night.

Ivanka Trump dazzles in a saree designed by Manish Malhotra

The daughter of former US President Donald Trump, Ivanka wore Manish Malhotra's signature stripped silver-golden sequin saree paired with Manish Malhotra Jewellery. A family portrait is going viral on the internet showing Ivanka happily posing with Jared and Arabella. She paired her saree with a matching blouse and accentuated with golden danglers. She sported dewy makeup with kohl and mascara-laden eyes.

Her husband, on the other hand,  dons a black bandhgala jacket with matching pants, designed by Manish Malhotra, while their daughter can be seen in a shimmery embellished gown.

All about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's day 1 pre-wedding festivities

The wedding festivities kick-started on Friday with several international artists entertaining the guests. The gala night was concluded by pop icon Rihanna's power-packed performance. She enthralled the audience with her hit tracks such as Consideration, Wild Thoughts, Birthday Cake, Man Down, Umbrella, Work and Needed Me, to name a few. The songstress dazzled in a fluorescent green bodycon ensemble accentuated with a shimmering gown. Towards the end of her performance, she was joined by the Ambani family - Nita, Mukesh, Akash, Shloka, Isha and Radhika. It's reported that the famous singer asked for more than Rs 50 crore for her show.

On the second day of the festivities, Bollywood singers such as Diljit Dosanjh, Niti Mohan, Pritam, and Udit Narayan, among others will charm the guest with their soulful voices. Several actors such as Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, are also expected to perform on their hit numbers. 

