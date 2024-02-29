Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 17:19 IST

Jennifer Lopez Performs In Rahul Mishra's Feather-Layered Cape

The noir 'Raven' cape design originates in our Couture Fall 2023 collection known as 'We, The People'.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
JLo in Rahul Mishra
JLo in Rahul Mishra | Image:Rahul Mishra_7/ Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a stunning fusion of Hollywood glamour and traditional craftsmanship, Jennifer Lopez, 54, turned heads at an Apple Music Live show doning the noir 'Raven' cape by acclaimed Indian designer Rahul Mishra. 

Considered one of the most fashionable, influential celebrities, Lopez paired the noir 'Raven' feathered layered cape with sequined leggings from Rahul Mishra Couture.

Jennifer Lopez dons Rahul Mishra's Outfit 

"This cape draws inspiration from the feathers of the Raven bird, meticulously realised through intricate hand embroidery," according to the Delhi-based designer's Instagram handle.

"The design originates in our Couture Fall 2023 collection, 'We, The People' that is an ode to our fashion workers, who articulate the looks at our atelier," it said. 

This hand-embroidered noir masterpiece is a testament to Mishra's commitment to reviving ancient Indian embroidery techniques while making a bold statement on the global fashion stage.

The piece showcases the meticulous work of India's artisans, who are involved in intricate handiwork to bring the designer's vision to life. Mishra's designs often reflect a narrative deeply rooted in nature and the 'Raven' cape is no exception, portraying a blend of modern aesthetics with traditional artistry. The international style icon wearing the 'Raven' cape also shines a spotlight on celebrities globally embracing outfits with an Indian touch.

When Ananya Pandey walked for Rahul Mishra 

Ananya Pandey turned showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra as he showcased his latest collection at one of the Fashion Week's concluding shows. Notably, Ananya became the youngest Bollywood actress to represent an Indian designer at Haute Couture Week.

Ananya Panday's couture debut made quite the waves in Paris. The reason behind the same was the innovative and futuristic ensemble she took the ramp in. The Rahul Mishra ensemble featured a sequined short-hemmed bodycon dress which had a sheer circular panel stitched to the bodice.

The look was also essentially three-dimensional as its various facets came into play only as Ananya moved down the ramp.
 

Published February 29th, 2024 at 17:19 IST

