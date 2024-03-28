×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 22:26 IST

Jewellery Style: Necklaces That Every Woman Should Flaunt

Know about popular jewellery styles and types of necklaces you should try out such as the station necklace or multi strand necklace.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
The statement blazer came with a giant rose detailing. She rounded up her look with a chic diamond necklace and a statement bracelet.
  • 2 min read
When it comes to expanding one's jewelry collection, choosing the right necklace involves a myriad of considerations including style, budget, and occasion. Yet, the vast selection available in jewelry stores often leads to confusion among buyers about the different types of necklaces and their unique characteristics. To simplify this decision-making process, let's delve into some of the most popular necklace styles that you should know about, each bringing its own charm and elegance to any ensemble.

Multi-strand necklace

Often referred to as layered necklaces, multi-strand necklaces are distinguished by their bead and pearl designs, united by a single closure or clasp. Featuring double or triple strands, these necklaces are designed to make a statement, drawing attention with their intricate details. Perfect for formal events or family gatherings, multi-strand necklaces add depth and intrigue to your outfit.

Lariat necklace

The lariat necklace, with its distinctive ‘Y’ shape and traditional clasp closure, stands out for its elegance and versatility. The design allows one end of the necklace to loop through a circular pendant, securing the chain in place. Thanks to its adjustable length, the lariat necklace can be styled in numerous ways, making it a suitable accessory for various occasions and necklines.

Image credit: Pexel
Station necklace

Adorned by evenly-spaced gemstones or adornments along a simple chain, the station necklace, also known as a “diamond by the yard,” symbolises subtle sophistication. This design features bezel-set diamonds or other gems stationed along a delicate chain, offering a minimalist yet chic look. Ideal for both everyday wear and special events, the station necklace complements both formal and casual attire.

Image credit: Unsplash
Tennis necklace

Often mistaken for simple chains, tennis necklaces embody timeless elegance with their refined aesthetic. These necklaces are renowned for their seamless string of diamonds or other precious stones, set in simple prongs along detailed links, resulting in a polished and cohesive accessory. Available in various styles, tennis necklaces add a touch of grace and sophistication to any look, underscoring their enduring popularity.

Published March 28th, 2024 at 22:26 IST

Whatsapp logo