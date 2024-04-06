×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 09:13 IST

Keep Your Daily Jewellery Sparkling With These Cleaning Tips

By following these simple tips for cleaning your daily jewellery, you can ensure that your favourite pieces remain sparkling, shining, and looking like new.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Jewellery cleaning tips
Jewellery cleaning tips | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Daily jewellery, worn day in and day out, can accumulate dirt, oils, and residue from everyday activities. To keep your favourite pieces looking their best, regular cleaning and care are essential. Here are some simple and effective tips for cleaning your daily jewellery to maintain its sparkle and shine.

Jewellery cleaning tips | Image: Unsplash
  • Before you begin cleaning your jewellery, gather all the necessary supplies. You'll need mild dish soap, a soft-bristled toothbrush, a clean cloth or towel, and a bowl of warm water.
  • Fill a bowl with warm water and add a small amount of mild dish soap. Stir the solution gently to create a gentle cleaning solution that will help loosen dirt, oils, and grime from your jewellery.
  • Place your daily jewellery pieces in the bowl of warm, soapy water and let them soak for a few minutes. This will help soften any buildup and make it easier to remove during the cleaning process.
  • After soaking, use a soft-bristled toothbrush to gently scrub your jewellery, paying special attention to crevices, intricate details, and hard-to-reach areas. Be gentle to avoid scratching delicate surfaces or loosening any stones or settings.
  • Once you've scrubbed your jewellery, rinse each piece thoroughly under running water to remove any soap residue and debris. Use a gentle stream of water to ensure all traces of soap are washed away.
  • After rinsing, pat your jewellery dry with a clean cloth or towel. Avoid using paper towels or tissues, as they may leave lint or residue behind. Gently blot each piece until it is completely dry to prevent water spots or tarnishing.
  • If your jewellery is still looking dull or tarnished after cleaning, you may need to polish it using a jewellery polishing cloth or a specially formulated jewellery polish. Follow the manufacturer's instructions carefully and avoid abrasive cleaners or harsh chemicals that may damage your jewellery.
Jewellery cleaning tips | Image: Unsplash
  • Once your daily jewellery is clean and dry, store it properly to prevent tarnishing, scratching, or tangling. Consider using individual jewellery pouches, compartments, or a jewellery box with soft lining to keep each piece protected and organised.
  • When cleaning your daily jewellery, avoid using harsh chemicals, abrasive cleaners, or ultrasonic cleaners, as they can damage delicate surfaces, remove protective coatings, or loosen stones and settings. Stick to mild dish soap and gentle cleaning methods to preserve the integrity of your jewellery.
  • Make cleaning your daily jewellery a regular part of your routine to keep it looking its best. Aim to clean your jewellery at least once a month or more frequently if you wear it daily or it becomes visibly dirty.
Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 09:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MSP for Farmers, Pan-India Caste Census: Congress Releases Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto | Top 10 Points

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

2 minutes ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran

Big Budget Unthinkable

4 minutes ago
Paul Heyman

Heyman goes retro in HOF

8 minutes ago
Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt

Pitt Slams Angelina Jolie

17 minutes ago
The Family Star

The Family Star BO

29 minutes ago
Praise Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP turned costly for Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari

Babri Supporter Attacked

30 minutes ago
Congress leader Charan Das Mahant

Charan Das Mahant Booked

38 minutes ago
Jewellery cleaning tips

Jewellery Cleaning Tips

42 minutes ago
MS Dhoni, Tom Moody and Pat Cummins

Moody lauds Pat Cummins

43 minutes ago
Celebrating The International Day Of Sport For Development And Peace 2024

Day Of Sport Development

an hour ago
India's plastic exports

India's plastic exports

an hour ago
israel

Iran Warns US

an hour ago
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

'Ram Naam Satya'

an hour ago
Greece's Evzones Captivate the Internet with Centuries-Old Ceremony

Greece's Elite Guards

an hour ago
Quiet Luxury

Quiet Luxury Travelling

an hour ago
Eijaz Khan

Eijaz Khan on Typecasting

an hour ago
The Judgement Day

WWE SmackDown Results

2 hours ago
Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan on CSK star

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Doull blasts Dhoni's OVERCONFIDENCE: 'I know he is the great MS but...'

    Sports 15 hours ago

  2. Company's 'Diktat' To Ban Lunch And Washroom Breaks | Bizarre News

    India News17 hours ago

  3. Assam: Nepali Tourist Alleges Molestation By Mob For Dressing Like a Boy

    India News18 hours ago

  4. How much do MS Dhoni and Kohli pay for a haircut? Aalim Hakim reveals

    Sports 18 hours ago

  5. Massive Fire Engulfs Power Distribution Company in Raipur's Kota

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo