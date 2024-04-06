Advertisement

Daily jewellery, worn day in and day out, can accumulate dirt, oils, and residue from everyday activities. To keep your favourite pieces looking their best, regular cleaning and care are essential. Here are some simple and effective tips for cleaning your daily jewellery to maintain its sparkle and shine.

Before you begin cleaning your jewellery, gather all the necessary supplies. You'll need mild dish soap, a soft-bristled toothbrush, a clean cloth or towel, and a bowl of warm water.

Fill a bowl with warm water and add a small amount of mild dish soap. Stir the solution gently to create a gentle cleaning solution that will help loosen dirt, oils, and grime from your jewellery.

Place your daily jewellery pieces in the bowl of warm, soapy water and let them soak for a few minutes. This will help soften any buildup and make it easier to remove during the cleaning process.

After soaking, use a soft-bristled toothbrush to gently scrub your jewellery, paying special attention to crevices, intricate details, and hard-to-reach areas. Be gentle to avoid scratching delicate surfaces or loosening any stones or settings.

Once you've scrubbed your jewellery, rinse each piece thoroughly under running water to remove any soap residue and debris. Use a gentle stream of water to ensure all traces of soap are washed away.

After rinsing, pat your jewellery dry with a clean cloth or towel. Avoid using paper towels or tissues, as they may leave lint or residue behind. Gently blot each piece until it is completely dry to prevent water spots or tarnishing.

If your jewellery is still looking dull or tarnished after cleaning, you may need to polish it using a jewellery polishing cloth or a specially formulated jewellery polish. Follow the manufacturer's instructions carefully and avoid abrasive cleaners or harsh chemicals that may damage your jewellery.

Once your daily jewellery is clean and dry, store it properly to prevent tarnishing, scratching, or tangling. Consider using individual jewellery pouches, compartments, or a jewellery box with soft lining to keep each piece protected and organised.

When cleaning your daily jewellery, avoid using harsh chemicals, abrasive cleaners, or ultrasonic cleaners, as they can damage delicate surfaces, remove protective coatings, or loosen stones and settings. Stick to mild dish soap and gentle cleaning methods to preserve the integrity of your jewellery.

Make cleaning your daily jewellery a regular part of your routine to keep it looking its best. Aim to clean your jewellery at least once a month or more frequently if you wear it daily or it becomes visibly dirty.