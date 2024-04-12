×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 21:11 IST

Khadi To Kalamkari: Know All About India's Fabulous Textile Prints

India has been synonymous with producing some of the best textile prints, which have ancient origins that can be traced back to the Indus Valley civilization.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
India's textile prints
India's textile prints | Image:Pexels
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
India has been synonymous with producing some of the best textile prints, which have ancient origins that can be traced back to the Indus Valley civilization since the 5th millennium BC. The artisans of this south Asian country were also involved in utilising homespun cotton to create garments and later add varying colours to them. Have a look at some of these traditional, and popular textiles.

Bagru printing

Originating from Rajasthan, Bagru printing is renowned for its intricate process of block printing, which involves multiple steps to produce the finished fabric. The technique uses natural dyes, with artisans meticulously carving designs into wooden blocks. These blocks are then pressed onto pre-treated cloth to create vibrant patterns, typically against a light-colored background, making each piece a unique testament to this traditional craft.

Khadi

Khadi, also historically known as Khaddar, is more than just a fabric—it's a symbol of India's Swadeshi movement against British colonial rule. This handspun and handwoven fabric is made from natural fibers, spun on a charkha (spinning wheel). Khadi is celebrated for its versatility, providing warmth in winter and coolness in summer, making it a staple in the Indian wardrobe.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Bagh printing

Distinctive to the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, Bagh print reflects the essence of the village it's named after, located by the serene Bagh River. This technique uses vegetable dyes to create geometric and floral motifs on a stark white background. The traditional hand block printing method, reliant on natural colors, ensures each textile piece from Bagh is a vibrant testament to India's ecological and cultural diversity.

Image credit: Pexels
Image credit: Pexels

Kalamkari

Kalamkari art represents two unique styles from Andhra Pradesh—the Srikalahasti and the Machilipatnam. The former involves using a pen for freehand drawing and filling designs with vibrant colors, a purely handmade process. In contrast, the Machilipatnam technique incorporates vegetable-dyed block painting, combining meticulous craftsmanship with rich, natural colors to produce enchanting patterns.

These textiles are not just fabrics but are narratives woven into the very threads of Indian culture, each telling a story of its own, from the motifs they bear to the methods used to create them. As global interest in sustainable and artisanal fabrics grows, these traditional Indian textiles continue to gain admiration and popularity, weaving their way into the tapestries of modern fashion.
 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 21:11 IST

