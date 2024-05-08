Updated May 8th, 2024 at 10:28 IST
Kim Kardashian Reveals The Story Behind Her Mismatched Met Gala Sweater
While netizens were trying to guess if Kim Kardashian's grey sweater was a last minute addition, Kim has explained why she wore it.
Kim Kardashian surprised everyone when she arrived at the red carpet of Met Gala wearing a sweater over her glamorous Maison Margiela by John Galliano corset dress. The short, grey sweater by John Galliano covered the top of her dress and many believed that the social media star must have put on the mismatched sweater due to a wardrobe malfunction. However, Kim has something else to say about her choice of outfit.
The sweater was on theme for Met Gala
While speaking on the red carpet, Kim said, "The dress code is 'The Garden of Time' and when I heard this theme, we kind of just like played around with what we thought this meant," she shared of her Met Gala outfit, explaining how it's supposed to evoke what happens after “having the best night of your entire life with your most magical person.”
She continued talking about how she matched the sweater with her dress and said, "You are just in a garden, you've overslept, you wake up," she continued. "My dress is falling off because it was one of those nights, and I just grab my boyfriend's sweater to run off to make it to where I have to be."
Referencing the main theme of the gala "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition, Kim added that she wanted to pair the sweater and dress with bedhead, and kept her hair tangled. "It's really the real-life me", she quipped.
Criticism over Kim’s Met Gala appearance
Kim’s Met Gala outfit drew ire from netizens, who noted that her efforts to make her waist look extremely tiny would be a bad influence on young women who look up to her as their fashion inspiration. One X user wrote, “I’m not saying the media is to blame for young women’s eating disorders but Kim Kardashian crushing her organs to be thin on a red carpet sure doesn’t help.
Another one noted, “Kim Kardashian once again showing up in a look that does nothing but showcase how artificially small she can make her waist”.
