Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 7th, 2024 at 22:26 IST

Know More About Sri Lankan Saree Draping Style

This distinct saree style, deeply rooted in Sri Lanka's cultural ethos, is making a notable resurgence, thanks to its versatile and contemporary adaptations.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Kandyan saris
Kandyan saris | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In the world of South Asian fashion, the sari stands out as a symbol of grace and timeless elegance, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the region. Among these, the Sri Lankan Kandyan saree has carved a niche for itself, blending tradition with modernity in a unique drape that captivates both the young and old. This distinct saree style, deeply rooted in Sri Lanka's cultural ethos, is making a notable resurgence, thanks to its versatile and contemporary adaptations.

Kandyan saree

The Kandyan saree, traditionally reserved for ceremonial occasions and weddings in Sri Lanka, continues to be a garment of choice in Kandy, worn with pride and dignity. However, its appeal has transcended geographical boundaries, capturing the imagination of the global fashion community. The modern iteration of the Kandyan saree, which respects the essence of its heritage while offering a fresh perspective, has garnered acclaim on various digital platforms, signalling a revival of this exquisite drape.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

At the heart of the Kandyan saree's allure is its unique draping method, which is both elegant and practical. The ensemble consists of a form-fitting mermaid skirt and a snug sari shaper, topped with a coordinating blouse. The pallu, or the saree’s end piece, is reinvented as a stylish dupatta that gracefully adorns the wearer, adding a contemporary flair to the traditional setup. This innovative draping technique not only accentuates the silhouette but also offers ease of movement, making the Kandyan saree a perfect blend of form and function.

A distinguishing feature of the Kandyan saree is its waistline frill, reminiscent of a chic wraparound mini skirt, adding a layer of sophistication to the ensemble. The saree is deconstructed into four key elements – the blouse or upper jacket, the shoulder drapes (Pota), the Neriya or wraparound skirt, and the creatively styled pallu. This deconstructed approach ensures that the Kandyan sari remains accessible and easy to wear, requiring minimal effort to achieve the perfect drape.

As fashion continues to evolve, the Kandyan saree stands testament to the enduring appeal of traditional attire, reimagined for the modern era. Its resurgence not only celebrates Sri Lanka's rich cultural tapestry but also offers a versatile and stylish option for those seeking to infuse tradition with a touch of contemporary elegance.

Published April 7th, 2024 at 22:26 IST

