Updated March 10th, 2024 at 11:51 IST

Krystyna Pyszkova’s Beauty With A Purpose Project That Won Her The Miss World 2024 Crown

For Krystyna, her purpose project of imparting education to kids in Tanzania has been a huge part of her life for more than 4 years.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Miss World 2024
Miss World 2024 | Image:missworld/instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Krystyna Pyszkova from the Czech Republic has won the 71st edition of the Miss World pageant. By winning the crowd, Krystyna has become the 2nd woman from the country to hold the title. “I can't be happier as I am standing here to share my emotions. I am super excited. Miss World was something I was working on for so long," she said while talking to news agency ANI.

Krystyna’s purpose project

In recent years, a lot of focus has been on the “Beauty with a Purpose” projects of all the Miss World contestants. For Krystyna, her purpose project of imparting education to kids has been a huge part of her life for more than 4 years. Her profile on the Miss World website reads, “Her proudest moment was opening an English school for underprivileged children in Tanzania where she also volunteered.”

Krystyna Pyszkova | Image: Instagram

Even while presenting her final pitch to get crowned as the new Miss World, she spoke about how her purpose to educate kids will not change, whether or not she wins the pageant. She said to ANI post winning, "My purpose project is a lifelong mission and something I have been working on for years, and I know with the Miss World platform, I will be able to bring awareness to it. I will be able to help as many children as possible".

Who is the new Miss World?

The new Miss World, 24-year-old Krystyna, is pursuing dual degrees in law and business administration. With this, she is also juggling her modeling career and has walked for several international brands. She also founded the Krystyna Pyszko Foundation and has established an English school for underprivileged children in Tanzania. Not just this but Krystyna also happens to be a regular volunteer at her school. Krystyna also has a special interest in music and has spent nine years in an Art academy, honing her skills. She plays the transverse flute and the violin.

Published March 10th, 2024 at 11:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

