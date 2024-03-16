Lakme Fashion Week Day 4: Sara Ali Khan, Shruti Hassan, Fatima Sana Sheikh Walk The Ramp

Advertisement

The ongoing Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI has once again captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts worldwide. The fourth day featured some of the most talked-about style moments of the season. Leading the fashion spectacle was Sara Ali Khan, whose appearance on the runway was a moment of pure fashion bliss.

Sara Ali Khan dazzles in Varun Chakkilam's lehenga

Known for her impeccable style and affinity for traditional silhouettes, Sara's collaboration with designer Varun Chakkilam was a sparkling moment at the event. She graced the runway in a dazzling silver lehenga, intricately adorned with shimmering embroidery, embodying poise, and elegance at its best. Opting to forgo a dupatta for a more streamlined look, her ensemble was complemented by subtle glam makeup with glittery eyes, making her the standout muse for Varun Chakkilam's collection.

Image credit: Varinder Chawla



Sara Ali Khan's fashion choices have consistently made headlines, and her appearance at Lakme Fashion Week was no exception.



Previously, the actress made a splash in a vibrant pink saree by Torani, featuring multicoloured floral details. This look perfectly encapsulated the essence of summer, showcasing Sara's ability to effortlessly blend traditional wear with contemporary flair. Her dewy makeup and pink-tinted lips added the finishing touches to a look that were both chic and statement-making.

As Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI continues to unfold, Sara Ali Khan's stunning appearances remind us of her significant influence in the fashion world. Her choice of outfits not only highlights the craftsmanship of the designers but also sets trends that resonate with style aficionados everywhere.

Image credit: Varinder Chawla

After Sara's stunning walk, Shruti Hassan grabbed focal attention of this high-society gathering in Sakhi Bhati, followed by Fatima Sana Sheikh, who walked in Vika by Arvind Ampula.

What lies ahead at Lakme Fashion Week?

Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh will walk the ramp in Anushree Reddy and Ritika Mirchandani's outfits, followed by a display of Saaksha & Kinni’s latest collection, a fashion label known to put emphasis on bold prints, metal and stone embroidery techniques.