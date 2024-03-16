×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

Lakme Fashion Week Day 4: Sara Ali Khan, Shruti Hassan, Fatima Sana Sheikh Walk The Ramp

The fourth day of the Lakme Fashion Week is a reflection of India's contribution towards environmentally sustainable fashion, blended with avant-garde styles.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI
Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The ongoing Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI has once again captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts worldwide. The fourth day featured some of the most talked-about style moments of the season. Leading the fashion spectacle was Sara Ali Khan, whose appearance on the runway was a moment of pure fashion bliss.

Sara Ali Khan dazzles in Varun Chakkilam's lehenga 

Known for her impeccable style and affinity for traditional silhouettes, Sara's collaboration with designer Varun Chakkilam was a sparkling moment at the event. She graced the runway in a dazzling silver lehenga, intricately adorned with shimmering embroidery, embodying poise, and elegance at its best. Opting to forgo a dupatta for a more streamlined look, her ensemble was complemented by subtle glam makeup with glittery eyes, making her the standout muse for Varun Chakkilam's collection.

Image credit: Varinder Chawla


Sara Ali Khan's fashion choices have consistently made headlines, and her appearance at Lakme Fashion Week was no exception.

Previously, the actress made a splash in a vibrant pink saree by Torani, featuring multicoloured floral details. This look perfectly encapsulated the essence of summer, showcasing Sara's ability to effortlessly blend traditional wear with contemporary flair. Her dewy makeup and pink-tinted lips added the finishing touches to a look that were both chic and statement-making.

Advertisement


As Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI continues to unfold, Sara Ali Khan's stunning appearances remind us of her significant influence in the fashion world. Her choice of outfits not only highlights the craftsmanship of the designers but also sets trends that resonate with style aficionados everywhere.

Advertisement
Image credit: Varinder Chawla 

After Sara's stunning walk, Shruti Hassan grabbed focal attention of this high-society gathering in Sakhi Bhati, followed by Fatima Sana Sheikh, who walked in Vika by Arvind Ampula. 

What lies ahead at Lakme Fashion Week?

Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh will walk the ramp in Anushree Reddy and Ritika Mirchandani's outfits, followed by a display of Saaksha & Kinni’s latest collection, a fashion label known to put emphasis on bold prints, metal and stone embroidery techniques.

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mamata Banerjee

LS WB Seats to Watch

7 minutes ago
accident

Road accident

10 minutes ago
Ashish Nehra with Hardik Pandya

Nehra's BIG revelation

12 minutes ago
EV Policy

India EV policy

20 minutes ago
Mission Impossible 7

Tom Cruise's MI 8 Shoot

23 minutes ago
Jay Shah and Hardik Pandya

MI vs GT in IPL 2024

23 minutes ago
PM Modi-chaired panel's meet to appoint 2 ECs Likely on March 14

PM Modi on Elections

24 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

27 minutes ago
Elections will be held in the state in seven phases between April 19 and June 1

WB Swot Analysis

29 minutes ago
Alia

All-girls Vacation Tips

32 minutes ago
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

34 minutes ago
Chirag Mehta, Founder, Arbour Investments

Property investment picks

36 minutes ago
Petrol Pump

Petrol prices Lakshadweep

37 minutes ago
Osasuna vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming

Osasuna vs Real Madrid

40 minutes ago
Jammu And Kashmir

J&K to Hold Separate Ass

41 minutes ago
Model Code of Conduct

Model Code of Conduct

43 minutes ago
Bastar review

Bastar Review | Watch

43 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Banglore in WPL 2024

WPL 2024 दिल्ली RCB

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tesla's Cybertruck smashes Toyota in 1st accident

    World3 hours ago

  2. Congress, BRS Shattered All Dreams of Telangana: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  3. PM Modi's Light Moment With Translator in Telangana Wins Hearts

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  4. '1st one to lift me': Anil Kumble names strongest player of Team India

    Sports 5 hours ago

  5. SBI opening time, closing time and more; here is a complete guide

    Business News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo