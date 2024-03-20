×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 23:17 IST

Luxurious Fabrics To Buy In Kashmir: Pashmina To Jamawar

If your looking to dive into the opulence and the tastefulness of Kashmiri fabrics, check out fabrics such as Pashmina to Jamawar.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Kashmiri Shawls
Kashmiri Shawls | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kashmir also known as ‘Paradise on Earth’, is not only celebrated for its stunning landscapes but also for its textile heritage that showcases intricate craftsmanship on luxurious fabrics. These textiles are deeply embedded in the region's cultural heritage, giving visitors a glimpse into the artistic spirit of Kashmir. Have a look at the five fabrics that every visitor should explore as they fall in love with valley's textile legacy.

Pashmina

Pashmina is synonymous with luxury and softness is considered the crown jewel of Kashmiri textiles. Harvested from the Changthangi goats, Pashmina shawls and wraps are famous globally for their fine texture and delicate hand embroidery techniques. These pieces, often adorned with Sozni or Tilla embroidery, embody elegance and are a testament to skilled artisans' meticulous craftsmanship.

Image credit: Unsplash

 

Kani

Kani shawls represent a centuries-old weaving tradition that is both intricate and labor-intensive. Woven on a 'Kani' loom using wooden sticks, these shawls feature detailed patterns inspired by nature, Persian motifs, or Mughal designs. Each shawl, requiring months or even years to complete, is not just a fashion accessory but a cherished heirloom, reflecting Kashmir's artistic legacy.

Jamawar 

Jamawar fabric, known for its brocade weave and extensive designs, signifies opulence and grandeur within Kashmiri textiles. The name, derived from Persian, symbolises its royal and ceremonial use, highlighting the fabric's elegance and sophistication. Jamawar garments, whether sarees or coats, are a celebration of Kashmir's cultural heritage and unmatched craftsmanship.

Kashmiri silk

Kashmiri silk, with its lustrous sheen and smooth texture, underscores the region's expertise in silk weaving. Sourced from the finest silkworms and dyed using natural pigments, Kashmiri silk garments are sought after for their luxurious feel and artistry, making them a coveted item for textile aficionados.

Image credit: Unsplash (Representative Image0

Raffal 

Raffal fabric is a versatile woollen fabric utilised in Kashmiri households. Its durability, coupled with geometric patterns and a diverse use of colour palletes, makes it ideal for home décor, while adding a rustic charm that pays homage to Kashmir's classic craftsmanship.

Published March 19th, 2024 at 23:17 IST

