Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 02:16 IST

Mark Zuckerberg Ditches Iconic Grey T-shirt, Sports Rahul Mishra Ensemble: It's Getting Wild...

The short shirt created by Rahul Mishra exudes the wildlife spirit through hand-embroidered, nature-inspired motifs like tiger prints.

Mark Zuckerberg in Rahul Mishra
Mark Zuckerberg in Rahul Mishra | Image:Zuck/ Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, who is presently in attendance at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, was seen ditching his iconic grey t-shirt to sport a Le Soleil Sunderbans short shirt by Rahul Mishra. 

The theme for the second day of Ambanis pre-wedding celebrations was 'walk on the wildside', while the dress code was "Jungle Fever". Netizens went wild with their comments seeing the tech magnate loosen up in jungle-inspired prints as he joined the rest of the A-List celebrities that flew in for Anant Ambani's joyous occasion.

Image Credit: Zuck/ Instagram

Insta love for Zuckerberg's fashion choice

An Instagram user commented, "Ceo of Meta? Nah, Ceo of drip." Another netizen took to the social media platform mentioning, "Dude how are you getting so drippy these days?" 

The fresh outpour of love that Zuckerberg is receiving can be credited to the Delhi-based designer Rahul Mishra. The short shirt created by him exudes the wildlife spirit through hand-embroidered, nature-inspired motifs like tiger prints, cranes, and leaf prints. 

Advertisement

The collaboration between Zuckerberg and Mishra is more than just a fashion statement; it's a nod to the growing influence of Indian designers on the global stage, while proliferating awareness of statement pieces made by national artists.  

This unexpected pairing has also sparked conversations about the potential of cross-industry collaborations to inspire innovation and bolster social change. The second day of the pre-wedding festivities began with guests visiting the wildlife rescue centre in Jamnagar. 

Rahul Mishra, celebrated for his dedication to traditional craftsmanship and emphasis on sustainable fashion, brought a breath of fresh air to Zuckerberg's wardrobe, which has long been dominated by grey T-shirts and hoodies. 

Advertisement
Image Credit: Zuck/ Instagram 

Fashion meets tech at Ambani Wedding

The collaboration between Zuckerberg and Mishra is more than just a fashion statement; it's a nod to the growing influence of Indian designers on the global stage and a testament to the tech community's increasing awareness of sustainable practices. This unexpected pairing has made fashion lovers keen on seeing potential  cross-industry collaborations to inspire innovation and drive social change.

In embracing Rahul Mishra's design, Mark Zuckerberg has finally driven the world's attention to his fashion choices after a long lull. 


 

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 02:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

10 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

10 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

10 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

10 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

10 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

10 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

10 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

10 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

10 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

10 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

a day ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fun-tastic Look To Try Out This Holi

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  2. Famous Delhi sweets To Try Out This Weekend

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  3. Foods To Avoid During Changing Weather

    Galleriesan hour ago

  4. BJP Drops Names of 33 Sitting MPs in its First List for Lok Sabha Polls

    Lok Sabha Electionsan hour ago

  5. Meet Lochan Thakur, Sister Of Sita Ramam, Hi Nanna Star Mrunal

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo