CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, who is presently in attendance at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, was seen ditching his iconic grey t-shirt to sport a Le Soleil Sunderbans short shirt by Rahul Mishra.



The theme for the second day of Ambanis pre-wedding celebrations was 'walk on the wildside', while the dress code was "Jungle Fever". Netizens went wild with their comments seeing the tech magnate loosen up in jungle-inspired prints as he joined the rest of the A-List celebrities that flew in for Anant Ambani's joyous occasion.

Image Credit: Zuck/ Instagram

Insta love for Zuckerberg's fashion choice

An Instagram user commented, "Ceo of Meta? Nah, Ceo of drip." Another netizen took to the social media platform mentioning, "Dude how are you getting so drippy these days?"

The fresh outpour of love that Zuckerberg is receiving can be credited to the Delhi-based designer Rahul Mishra. The short shirt created by him exudes the wildlife spirit through hand-embroidered, nature-inspired motifs like tiger prints, cranes, and leaf prints.

The collaboration between Zuckerberg and Mishra is more than just a fashion statement; it's a nod to the growing influence of Indian designers on the global stage, while proliferating awareness of statement pieces made by national artists.

This unexpected pairing has also sparked conversations about the potential of cross-industry collaborations to inspire innovation and bolster social change. The second day of the pre-wedding festivities began with guests visiting the wildlife rescue centre in Jamnagar.



Rahul Mishra, celebrated for his dedication to traditional craftsmanship and emphasis on sustainable fashion, brought a breath of fresh air to Zuckerberg's wardrobe, which has long been dominated by grey T-shirts and hoodies.

Image Credit: Zuck/ Instagram

Fashion meets tech at Ambani Wedding

In embracing Rahul Mishra's design, Mark Zuckerberg has finally driven the world's attention to his fashion choices after a long lull.





