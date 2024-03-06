Men Fashion Trends That Will Make A Comback This Summer

Advertisement

With the warm weather making its way in our lives back in 2024, the summer fashion landscape for men is set to embrace relaxed wear, functional pieces, and bold style statements. From the runways to street style, here’s a rundown of the summer fashion trends that are shaping the wardrobe essentials for the modern man.

Image credit: Unsplash

Relaxed tailoring

This summer is all about relaxed tailoring. Soft, breathable fabrics in suits that offer a more laid-back fit are taking center stage, allowing for movement and comfort without sacrificing style. Pair these suits with casual sneakers or loafers for a contemporary look that transitions between your office wardrobe to evening outings.

Image credit: Unsplash

Vibrant colour palettes

Men's fashion is breaking free from the traditional colour schemes with an explosion of vibrant hues. Think electric blues, vivid greens, and sunset oranges making a bold statement in both casual and formal wear. These colours are not just limited to clothing; accessories and footwear are also getting a complete makeover, allowing for more room for personal expression

Image credit: Unsplash

Statement prints

Patterns and prints are back with a vengeance, with everything from tropical motifs to abstract designs appearing on shirts, shorts, and even lightweight jackets. This trend encourages mixing and matching different prints for a dynamic and eye-catching ensemble, perfect for those looking to add a playful touch to their summer wardrobe.

Image credit: Unsplash

Sustainable fabrics

Sustainability continues to be a significant focus, with more men opting for eco-friendly fabrics. Organic cotton, linen, and recycled materials are not only kind to the planet but also offer superior comfort and breathability in the summer heat. Look for brands that prioritize sustainability in their collections, aligning fashion choices with environmental consciousness.

Image credit: Unsplash

Utility wear

Functional fashion is making its mark with utility wear. Cargo pants, multi-pocket vests, and functional accessories are not just practical but stylish, offering ample storage while keeping hands free. This trend combines military and workwear influences, resulting in durable and versatile pieces ideal for summer adventures.

As summer 2024 approaches, these fashion trends offer men a chance to refresh their style with a focus on comfort, colour coordination, and sustainability.