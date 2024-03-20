×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 23:36 IST

Men's Fashion: Trendy Ways To Start Layering Up This Summer

If you've always wondered about the best way to go about layering up when temperatures are on a rise, have a look these styling techniques.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Layering up for summer
Layering up for summer | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Layering isn't just for battling the cold, it's a fashion statement that transforms simple outfits into eye-catching ensembles. For those accustomed to the crisp breezes and fashion freedom of places like Bangalore, warmer climates pose a unique challenge: how to layer without overheating. Fear not, for even under the unbearable heat, there are ways to layer stylishly without succumbing to the change in weather. Here are three ways to elevate your summer style, without breaking a sweat.

Opt for a polo and tank top combo

Embrace the retro charm of the '60s by pairing a button-front polo with a sleek tank top. This duo ensures airflow and adds an edge to your look. Choose a fitted, ribbed tank to avoid bulk and add a hint of sophistication with a simple necklace. This look isn't just about staying cool; it's about channeling the effortlessly cool vibe of cinema's iconic characters.

Image credit: Pexels

Revive the sweater vest suave 

Transform your winter wear by swapping wool for cotton and introducing a sleeveless sweater vest over a crisp white tee. Ideal for unpredictable summer evenings, this combo offers a versatile solution for both casual outings and more upscale events. Stand out with this creative layering tactic that combines comfort with a touch of class.

Image credit: Unsplash

Combine a camp shirt with a lightweight jacket

Camp collar shirts, beloved for their breathability and variety, make perfect layering pieces under a light, unstructured jacket. This pairing is perfect for evening events where a balance between casual and refined is key. Let the shirt be the statement piece, with the jacket adding structure and sophistication. For an extra touch of flair, drape the shirt collar over the jacket lapels, nodding to the bold styles of past decades.

These layering techniques prove that one's summer styling can be experimental, while allowing you to navigate the heat with confidence and a sense of being fasinably reevant.

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 23:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana on WPL win

a minute ago
Delhi High Court

Petition Against Kejriwal

3 minutes ago
RCB Unbox Event

Virat Kohli's dream

6 minutes ago
Imran Khan PTI Pakistan May 9 violence

Arrest warrants for PTI

6 minutes ago
Clashes Erupt Between TMC and BJP Supporters in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar

9 minutes ago
Sumit Nagal

Nagal fails to qualify

11 minutes ago
San Thome Church, Chennai

Indian Churches To Visit

12 minutes ago
Juvenile Dermatomyositis (JDM)

Juvenile Dermatomyositis

13 minutes ago
Sharath Kamal

Sharath Kamal's ranking

13 minutes ago
US Biden Supreme Court Migrant

US SC on Texas law

13 minutes ago
EC Declares Six Lok Sabha Constituencies as 'Financially Sensitive'

EC Declares

15 minutes ago
Lakshya Sen reached quarter finals of All England Championship

Lakshya jumps five places

16 minutes ago
Brothers from UP's Ambedkar Nagar Tried To Convert WagonR into a helicopter

Brothers From UP

17 minutes ago
PM Modi

India News LIVE

18 minutes ago
The Debate

Donor Bonds

19 minutes ago
Korean Skincare Tips

Korean Skincare Tips

21 minutes ago
trump Biden primary ohio arizona florida

Polls in Ohio, Arizona

22 minutes ago
2 States

Films Turning 10 In 2024

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suryakumar Yadav posts a cryptic story ahead of the start of IPL 2024

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  3. Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan offers to resign from post

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  4. Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Today

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  5. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo