Updated February 20th, 2024 at 14:13 IST

Milan Fashion Week 2024: What To Expect, Schedule, And More Details

Milan Fashion Week will kick off on February 21 and the line up includes all the big designers.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Milan Fashion Week 2024: What To Expect, Schedule, And More Details | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
February is the month for fashion enthusiasts with various fashion weeks showcasing all the latest trends. Now that London fashion week is almost about to end, Milan fashion week is about to begin. Against the backdrop of one of Europe's most stylish cities, this fashion week will be enchanting audiences. Here is everything you need to know about this fashion-packed week.

All about Milan Fashion Week 

  • Milan Fashion Week will kick off on February 21. The lineup will feature Iceberg and Antonio Marras, followed by the highly anticipated Diesel show.
  • February 21 will feature many runway spectacles from Fendi, Del Core, Roberto Cavalli, and Etro. Also, Marco De Vincenzo will be debuting a coed collection.
  • February 22 will feature shows by Max Mara, Prada, Emporio Armani, and the official start of Appiolaza’s creative tenure at Moschino, commemorated at the Museo della Permanente.
  • Subsequent days will see Tod’s, Blumarine, Sportmax, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Gucci, Marni, Sunnei, MSGM, Versace, Philipp Plein, Ferrari, Ferragamo, Jil Sander, Missoni, Bally, and Bottega Veneta.
  • On February 25,  Giorgio Armani will host his traditional double show at his iconic headquarters on Via Borgonuovo.
  • The February 26 finale will feature digital showcases from brands like Annakiki and Laura Biagiotti.

Apart from this, one of the most loved fashion photographers Juergen will be at the Triennale to meet the public and sign copies of his latest book. Also, Francesco Risso and Marni are returning home. Their show will be followed by the traditional after-party that falls right at the beginning of the weekend. 

Published February 20th, 2024 at 14:13 IST

