India is currently hosting Miss World 2023 in Mumbai after 28 years. The last time it hosted was in 1996. The grand finale is scheduled on March 9, and the top 20 contestants of the 71st Miss World pageant, chosen from 120 contestants from around the world, including India, will go head-to-head for the crown. With just one day left for the pageant, here are the details about when and where to stream the grand finale.

Miss India Sini Shetty | Image: Instagram

When and where to stream Miss World finale?

The grand finale, which will be held at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai, can be streamed on Sony Liv at 7:30pm IST, which is 2pm GMT. In an Instagram post, Sony Liv and Miss World’s official account wrote, “Witness the grand return of Miss World to India after 28 years! Celebrate the union of beauty and purpose as we showcase the grace and talent of participants on stage! Catch this spectacle 71st Miss World 2024 live on 9th March, 7.30 PM on Sony LIV.”

India’s Sini Shetty makes it to Top 20

Sini Shetty has made it to the top 20 of the 71st Miss World pageant. She is also in the Top 5 from her region of Asia & Oceania. In an exclusive interview with Republic, Sini revealed her aspirations beyond the crown. Sini Shetty has not only secured a spot in the top 20 but also harbours a dream that transcends the ramp - a flourishing career in Bollywood, inspired by former Miss World winners Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra.

India’s golden chance

If India’s representative Sini Shetty wins the crown, India will become the country with the most wins in this beauty pageant. With past winners Reita Faria Powell (1966), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000) and Manushi Chhillar (2017), India has the chance to win a record-breaking 7th crown. We are currently tied with Venezuela, also with 6 crowns. Sini will represent India while performers like Neha and Tony Kakkar and Shaan will enthrall the audience.