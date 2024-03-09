×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 20:58 IST

Miss World 2024: Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Rubina Dilaik Arrive In Style At Red Carpet

Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh posed for the shutterbugs on the red carpet of Miss World 2024.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde
Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • 2 min read
India is hosting the finale of Miss World 2024 today and stars from Bollywood have started arriving to witness the beauty pageant. Actors Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh posed for the shutterbugs on the red carpet of the event, which is being held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde arrive in style

Kriti looked super stylish in a green gown. On the other hand, Pooja was seen donning a sequinned pink gown. Both Kriti and Pooja are a part of the jury panel. 

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and actress Rubina Dilaik also arrived at the finale. Artists like Shaan, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar are performing tonight. Additionally, the Miss World 2019 title winner turned professional singer, Toni Ann Singh, is the special musical guest of the night. 

More about Miss World 2024 

The esteemed beauty pageant has returned to India after 28 long years. Last, India hosted the 46th edition of the Miss World pageant event in 1996, wherein Irene Skliva of Greece won the title. Femina Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty will represent India at the finale tonight.

 

Speaking to ANI, she earlier expressed her happiness about the opportunity. Sini said, "My representation means the world to me. I am not representing myself I am representing 1.4 billion people and that's a huge responsibility all together because you are representing Indian culture, diverse traditions that we have, the feelings and the emotions of each and every individual living in this country."Sini holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance. 

During the brief conversation, she also talked about the change she made in her career."I call myself an accidental tourist...I feel everything happens for a reason . God has been kind. I studied accountancy. I got a job in marketing and now I have landed here competing for Miss World. It is one of the biggest pleasures in my life. I hope I am back on bigger things using this platform," Sini said.

(with inputs from ANI)

Published March 9th, 2024 at 20:58 IST

