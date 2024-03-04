English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 4th, 2024 at 08:37 IST

Miss World: Sini Shetty Bags Best Designer Dress From Asia And Oceania As She Makes It To Top 20

Sini Shetty was declared the winner of Best Designer Dress from Asia & Oceania.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Sini Shetty
Sini Shetty | Image:missindiaorgandsinishettyy/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
This year's Miss World pageant is currently underway in Delhi. Miss World 2024 hopeful Sini Shetty is representing the country and has made it to the Top 20 and the Top 5 from her region of Asia & Oceania. In another achievement, Sini was also declared the winner of Best Designer Dress from Asia & Oceania. For the night, Sini chose to wear an all-black outfit from the shelves of the clothing label Rocky Star. 

Sini Shetty declared winner of Best Designer Dress from Asia and Oceania

Sini’s sleeveless blouse had a peplum style bodice that came with a deep V-neckline. There was a silver buckle around her waistline. This was further attached to a body-hugging skirt-style bottom with an elegant trail. Like always, Sini left her voluminous curls open. She finished her look with nude lips and neutral eyes sealed. 

For the moment when Sini won best dressed, she wore a Galaxy Blue Nave Crystal Gown by the designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. The overall gown features a plunging V-neckline which was held together with its straps. The gown formed an elaborative cut-out detailing around her midriff region. She styled her look by leaving her voluminous curled hair open. 

Sini opens up about representing India 

In a conversation with ANI earlier, Miss World 2024 hopeful Sini Shetty, opened up about the immense responsibility she feels on her shoulders as she represents India at the pageant. The sense of responsibility is definitely heightened owing to the fact that she is going through the process and motions on home ground. Shetty, in her response, affirmed that though she is the one competing at the pageant, she feels more than herself she is representing the aspirations of 1.4 billion people.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 08:37 IST

