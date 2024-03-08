×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 16:15 IST

Miss World Representatives Celebrate International Women’s Day

The 71st Miss World contestants from across the globe joined hands to commemorate International Women’s Day with a powerful message of unity and inclusivity.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Miss World Representatives Celebrate International Women’s Day | Image:IANS
On the auspicious day of celebrating women in all spheres of life, the 71st Miss World contestants from across the globe joined hands to commemorate International Women’s Day with a powerful message of unity and inclusivity.

The contestants representing their countries covey this message to the world ‘Today we stand together to celebrate incredible women from around the world and lend our collective voice to ‘inspire Inclusion’, break down barriers and create a truly gender inclusive society.’

Underscoring the importance of inclusivity in a diverse culture the Miss World organisation highlights the importance by spreading a message with the hashtag #InspireInclusion.

This symbolic gesture reinforces the commitment of the Miss World organisation to promote Beauty With A Purpose (BWAP) and empower women to make a positive impact on society.

Published March 8th, 2024 at 16:15 IST

