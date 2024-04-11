×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 23:31 IST

Most Popular Traditional Rajasthani Sarees To Opt From For Various Occasions

Have a look at traditional Rajasthani sarees that are perfect for varying social settings such as the Kota doria, and block pattern sarees.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Rajasthani Sarees
Rajasthani Sarees | Image:Pinterest
  • 2 min read
Rajasthan, a renowned global travel destination celebrated for its desert-centric thrills and majestic palaces, is also well-known for its rich textile industry, which has positioned it as India's textile hub. The state is renowned for its exquisite prints and fabrics, such as the intricate gotta patti, essentials in the wardrobe of Rajasthani women. For sari enthusiasts, there are a few traditional Rajasthani saris that are must-haves, each designed to ensure you look stunning for every occasion.

Leheriya sari

The Leheriya sari, distinguished by its diagonal striped patterns, offers a variety of fabric choices including chiffon, cotton, georgette, and crepe. These saris are especially suited for Rajasthan's summers, being lightweight, smooth, and airy. Their colorful and linear designs make them perfect for festive occasions.

 

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Gota patti

Gota Patti saris are a classic choice for Rajasthani brides and remain evergreen in style. Despite their opulent appearance, featuring colorful embroidery and mirror work, these saris are surprisingly light, making them an excellent choice for festival wear. They can be found in materials such as georgette, kota, silk, and chiffon.

Block print

Block Print saris, celebrated not just in Rajasthan but nationwide, are known for their cotton fabric adorned with natural colors and hand block printing. Jaipur, in particular, is famous for its Sanganeri and Bagru prints, which are ideal for summer weddings due to their lightweight nature.

Kota doria

Kota Doria saris, woven on handlooms, blend golden zari, silk, cotton, and silver threads sourced from regions like Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka. These saris present a sleek and glossy appearance, making them a perfect fit for cocktail parties and high-end gatherings.

These traditional Rajasthani saris put on a display in front of visitors from diverse cultural backgrounds to showcase the exquisite Rajasthani craftsmanship, which is essential given the artisans that give long hours to make people dream saris come alive, whilst offering people stylistically appealing choices for various social events and celebrations.

Published April 10th, 2024 at 23:31 IST

