Updated March 27th, 2024 at 21:30 IST

Must Visit Street Shopping Bazaars Of Mumbai: Colaba, Linking Road

Mumbai, known to cater to individualistic fashion needs, has some of the best street fashion ensembles to look for at Colaba Causeway and Hill Road, Bandra.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Mumbai street shopping
Mumbai street shopping | Image:Pexels
  • 2 min read
Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, is a paradise for fashion enthusiasts and bargain hunters. Its vibrant street shopping bazaars offer a kaleidoscope of trendy outfits, accessories, and much more, making it a must-visit destination for those looking to update their wardrobe without splurging. Here's a guide to Mumbai's top street shopping havens that promise an exciting shopping adventure.

Fashion street

Nestled just a stone's throw away from the iconic Gateway of India, Fashion Street is a bustling hub with over 150 stalls. This street shopping landmark in Mumbai is famous for its wide selection of fashionable clothes and accessories that mirror the latest trends. Whether you're in search of contemporary international styles or traditional Indian attire, Fashion Street has something for everyone. Prepare to haggle and snag amazing deals that will make your shopping experience truly unforgettable.

Linking road, Bandra

Linking Road stands out as a premier destination for fashion-forward shoppers. This lively street is adorned with a mix of high-end boutiques, street stalls, and accessory shops catering to diverse tastes. From bohemian vibes to classic ethnic ensembles, shoppers can explore a variety of styles. Venture into the quaint boutiques and uncover unique finds that are sure to elevate your fashion game.

Colaba causeway

At the heart of Mumbai's shopping scene, Colaba Causeway offers a rich tapestry of fashion, art, and culture. The street is a treasure trove of stylish clothing, handmade jewellery, and unique artefacts. Whether you're on the hunt for trendy streetwear or exquisite artisanal pieces, Colaba Causeway's roadside stalls and hidden shops promise an exciting shopping spree for all.

 

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

 

Hill road, Bandra

In the south of Mumbai, Hill Road stands as a beacon for those seeking fashionable yet affordable finds. This dynamic street market in Bandra boasts an array of graphic tees, casual beachwear, and youthful attire perfect for casual outings. Shoppers are encouraged to bargain their way through the market to discover fashion gems at unbeatable prices.


 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 21:30 IST

