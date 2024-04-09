×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 09:37 IST

Navratri 2024: Ethnic Outfit Ideas For All 9 Days Of The Festival

Want to look your best during Navratri celebrations? Here are outfit ideas for each of these 9 days.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Outfits for Navratri
Outfits for Navratri | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Chaitra Navratri is beginning from today and it marks a 9-day long celebration of Shakti or strength and devotion. Each day of Navratri holds special significance, with devotees praying to different forms of Goddess Durga. Alongside the spiritual aspect, Navratri is also the perfect opportunity to update your wardrobe and embrace traditional Indian attire. Here are some exquisite Indian ethnic outfits curated for each day of Navratri.

Day 1: Pratipada - Saree

Start Navratri on a traditional note with a stunning silk saree adorned with intricate zari work or embroidery. Choose vibrant colours like red, orange, or yellow, which represent the auspiciousness of the occasion. Pair your saree with a matching blouse and accessorise with statement jewellery like jhumkas and bangles.

Saree for Navratri | Image: Unsplash

Day 2: Dwitiya - Anarkali suit

Go for an elegant outfit on the second day of Navratri with an embellished Anarkali suit. Choose a flowy silhouette with delicate embroidery or mirror work to channel the divine energy of Goddess Durga. Complete your look with a pair of juttis or platform heels and a statement clutch.

Day 3: Tritiya - Lehenga

Let your outfit reflect celestial beauty and radiance on the third day of Navratri with a traditional lehenga choli ensemble. Opt for a lehenga skirt adorned with sequins, beads, or thread work, paired with a matching choli and dupatta. Accessorise with a maang tikka, nose ring, and statement rings.

Lehenga for Navratri | Image: Unsplash

Day 4: Chaturthi - Sharara set

Illuminate the fourth day of Navratri with a chic and contemporary sharara set. Choose a sharara pant paired with a short kurti or a long tunic embellished with intricate embroidery or gota patti work. Complete your look with strappy heels or juttis and a potli bag.

Day 5: Panchami - Palazzo suit

After opting for heavy looks on the first 4 days, its time to enjoy the comfort on the fifth day of Navratri with a trendy palazzo suit. Opt for a flowy palazzo pant paired with a loose, long kurta featuring delicate embroidery. Accessorise with simple jhumkas and a sleek clutch for a modern yet traditional look.

Day 6: Shashthi - Silk suit

Elevate your Navratri look on the sixth day with a luxurious Banarasi silk suit. Choose a regal silk kurta adorned with intricate zari motifs or brocade work, paired with contrasting silk pants or churidar. Style your outfit with traditional juttis, a statement necklace, and a clutch for a royal touch.

Silk suit | Image: Unsplash

Day 7: Saptami - Gharara set

Embrace the essence of Navratri with a stunning gharara set on the seventh day. Opt for a flared gharara pant paired with a short kurti featuring preppy mirror work. Complete your look with statement earrings, a stack of bangles, and heels for a youthful look.

Day 8: Ashtami - Bandhani saree

Embrace tradition and grace on the eighth day of Navratri with a classic bandhani saree. Choose a saree in hues of red, green, or blue, paired with a contrasting blouse featuring intricate embroidery or mirror work. Style your saree with traditional jewellery and a sleek bun adorned with fresh flowers.

Day 9: Navami - Georgette saree

Conclude Navratri festivities with a simple, light and breathable outfit on the ninth day. A beautiful georgette saree, that is light and manageable is perfect for that. Adorn your neck with a choker necklace, wrists with bangles, and ears with jhumkas for a Desi look.

Published April 9th, 2024 at 09:37 IST

