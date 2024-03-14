×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

Neeta Lulla Shares Styling Tips For Working Women

Neeta Lulla also shared tips for women to make their outfit look more appealing.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Neeta Lulla
नीता लुल्ला के इंडस्ट्री में 40 साल पूरे | Image:IANS
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Ace costume designer and fashion stylist Neeta Lulla, who has completed 40 years in the industry, has shared tips for women on how to look sharp yet stylish at work.

She has also shared tips for women to make their outfit look more appealing.

Neeta told IANS: “A working woman is a force to be reckoned with, your clothes should reflect that inner strength and grace”

“Let your personal style shine through, you can take inspiration from East and West and pair a classic pencil skirt with an embroidered silk blouse,” is her second tip.

A third step for keeping the A-game for fashion includes: “Focus on classic, well-fitting items in neutral colours like black, navy, and grey. These pieces will mix and match easily, creating a foundation for versatile outfits.”

Lastly, Neeta said: “Blazers, cardigans, and scarves can instantly transform an outfit from simple to sophisticated. Whatever you pick, don’t forget to be comfortable in your skin!”

Published March 14th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

