The Oscar Awards is a celebration of film and cinematography. Another notable thing at the event is Hollywood dignitaries bringing their fashion A-game to the big night. Dolby Theatre, today, became a platform for the very best of red-carpet style. From presenters to awardees, everyone was dressed to impress. From Emma Stone’s powder blue Louis Vuitton gown to Lily Gladstone’s velvet attire, here is a look at some of the best-dressed celebrities from the night.

Emma Stone

Poor Things actress Emma Stone made heads turn in a strapless gown from Louis Vuitton. She kept the look chic with a statement necklace adorned with yellow gemstones. She further enhanced her look with sleek hair.

File photo of Emma Stone from Oscars

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle aced the opera gloves look. Using it as an elegant pair of accessory, Michelle paired her long black gloves with a shimmering Balenciaga dress.

File photo of Michelle Yeoh from Oscars

Vanessa Hudgens

The High School Music fame actress for sure stole the limelight as she revealed her pregnancy for the first time publicly on the red carpet. The actress chose to wear a black turtleneck couture gown by Vera Wang that showed her baby bump. She paired it with diamond accessories.

File photo of Vanessa Hudgens from Oscars

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt walked the red carpet in a sleeveless silver gown. She accessorised her look with statement jewellery as she stunned in a Schiaparelli outfit. The actress posed with her husband John Krasinski who twinned with her.

File photo of Emily Blunt from Oscars

America Ferrera

America channelised her inner Barbie in a shimmering pink chain-mail look by Versace.

File photo of America Ferrera from Oscars

Simu Liu

Liu donned a black Fendi tuxedo. He added a touch of sparkle to his look with a silver brooch.

File photo of Simu Liu from Oscars

Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone’s look from Gucci paid homage to Indigenous design. She wore a blue velvet gown with a matching cape embellished with floral quillwork motifs.

File photo of Lily Gladstone from Oscars

Scott Evans, Zuri Hall, Jack Quaid, Florence Pugh, and many others also aced their fashion game.

