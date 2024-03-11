Updated March 11th, 2024 at 09:50 IST
Oscars 2024: Emma Stone, America Ferrera, And Other Best Dressed Celebrities
From Emma Stone to America Ferrera, these celebrities aced their fashion game at Oscars 2024.
The Oscar Awards is a celebration of film and cinematography. Another notable thing at the event is Hollywood dignitaries bringing their fashion A-game to the big night. Dolby Theatre, today, became a platform for the very best of red-carpet style. From presenters to awardees, everyone was dressed to impress. From Emma Stone’s powder blue Louis Vuitton gown to Lily Gladstone’s velvet attire, here is a look at some of the best-dressed celebrities from the night.
Emma Stone
Poor Things actress Emma Stone made heads turn in a strapless gown from Louis Vuitton. She kept the look chic with a statement necklace adorned with yellow gemstones. She further enhanced her look with sleek hair.
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle aced the opera gloves look. Using it as an elegant pair of accessory, Michelle paired her long black gloves with a shimmering Balenciaga dress.
Vanessa Hudgens
The High School Music fame actress for sure stole the limelight as she revealed her pregnancy for the first time publicly on the red carpet. The actress chose to wear a black turtleneck couture gown by Vera Wang that showed her baby bump. She paired it with diamond accessories.
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt walked the red carpet in a sleeveless silver gown. She accessorised her look with statement jewellery as she stunned in a Schiaparelli outfit. The actress posed with her husband John Krasinski who twinned with her.
America Ferrera
America channelised her inner Barbie in a shimmering pink chain-mail look by Versace.
Simu Liu
Liu donned a black Fendi tuxedo. He added a touch of sparkle to his look with a silver brooch.
Lily Gladstone
Lily Gladstone’s look from Gucci paid homage to Indigenous design. She wore a blue velvet gown with a matching cape embellished with floral quillwork motifs.
Scott Evans, Zuri Hall, Jack Quaid, Florence Pugh, and many others also aced their fashion game.
