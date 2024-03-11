Advertisement

American Fiction composer Laura Karpman is garnering attention on social media after she made a memorable entrance at the Oscar Awards 2024. The composer carried a handbag adorned with the Cadbury Dairy Milk logo. The musician was seen tossing chocolates at the red carpet crowd ahead of the show.

Laura Karpman makes a statement at Oscars 2024 red carpet

According to reports, Laura's bag was worth a whopping $1,700. She opted for a maximal glamour look as she donned a silver sequined blouse. She paired it with large silver spangles and draped gold chains. Her matching pants further enhanced the look.

What further added to the look was her knee-length jacket in the same fabric. The Cadbury Dairy Milk handbag was what stole the show. The accessory added a fun touch to her entire look.

Laura Karpman makes a statement at Oscars 2024 | Image: X

The Dolby theatre, today, became a platform for the very-best red carpet style. From presenters to awardees, everyone was dressed to impress. Whether it was Emma Stone's powder blue Louis Vuitton gown or Lily Gladstone's velvet attire, everyone was at their stylish best. Poor Things actress Emma Stone made heads turn in a strapless gown from Louis Vuitton. She kept looking chic with a statement necklace adorned with yellow gemstones. Michelle Yeoh, on the other hand, aced the opera gloves look. Emily Blunt walked the red carpet in a sleeveless silver gown. America Ferrera channelised her inner Barbie in a shimmering pink chain-mail look by Versace.