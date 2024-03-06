Advertisement

Ukrainian designer Lilia Litkovska recently took a trip to the Himalayas, where she found a sense of peace that has been lacking in her country for the past two years. The trip inspired her Fall-Winter 2024-25 ready to wear collection, called Underwater. She displayed it at L’Eclaireur, a multi-brand boutique in the Marais neighborhood of Paris.

Image credit: Litkovska/Instagram

Himalayan Influence

Keeping up with the trend of delivering strong messages to represent cultural heritage, and identity, Litkovskaya's Underwater collection is an ode to the Himalayas, which in a social media post she mentioned,"I saw their eyes shining and happy."



Designer Lilia Litkovska encapsulates the notion of water as a fresh start and a place of growth for all things on Earth. With pieces ranging from deconstructed masculine silhouettes to elegant dresses, the collection presents fashion and creativity as a clean slate that becomes the basis for further rebirth.





The leitmotif and special detail of the collection were prints with the image of fish, which decorated tops and shirts. In the folk tradition of many peoples of the world, including Ukrainians, fish symbolizes rebirth and purification, the life that always begins with water.



Models carrying hiking gear reminded of the warmth people share in the mountains, while guests participated in a symbolic ribbon-tying ritual, expressing their wishes to the universe.

Image credit: li_litkovska

Message of Peace

Fashion enthusiasts were seen engaging with the artists' latest collection by writing on white ribbons part of the Kyiv-based artists' "personal wish related to supporting Ukraine" in their deadly struggle against their oppressor.

"As a result, a tree of wishes will come true, just like mine - it is a continuation of good karma from the Himalayan slopes," she said. The works of the designer Lilia Litkovska are presented every season of Paris Fashion Week, ongoing in the current season till March 5.