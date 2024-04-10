Advertisement

There is nothing better than pastels to look cool, breezy and beautiful this summer. Pastel colors, with their soft and soothing hues, are the perfect choice for creating elegant and feminine looks that make you look fresh and sophisticated. Let us take a look at some beautiful pastel outfit ideas to keep you cool and stylish all summer long.

Pastel power suit

Swap your traditional black or navy suit for a pastel version in shades like soft pink, baby blue, or mint green. Pair a pastel blazer with matching trousers or a pastel skirt for a chic and polished look that's perfect for the office or a stylish brunch date. Complete the ensemble with a crisp white blouse and nude heels.

Flowy pastel dress

Embrace the romance of summer with a flowy pastel dress in a dreamy silhouette. Opt for soft fabrics like chiffon or silk in shades of lavender, peach, or pale yellow for an ethereal and feminine vibe. Add delicate jewelry, strappy sandals, and a wide-brimmed hat for an elegant look that's perfect for picnics in the park or sunset strolls along the beach.

Pastel dress | Image: Instagram

Pastel denim

Elevate your denim game with pastel-coloured jeans or denim skirts for a fun and playful twist on a classic staple. Choose pastel hues like blush pink, powder blue, or lilac for a fresh and modern take on casual wear. Pair your pastel denim pieces with a crisp white tee or a striped shirt for a laid-back yet stylish ensemble that's perfect for weekend outings or road trips.

Monochromatic pastels

Create a sophisticated and coordinated look by styling an outfit entirely in pastel tones. Mix and match different shades of pastels, such as pale pink, soft blue, and mint green, for a harmonious and visually pleasing ensemble. Whether you opt for a pastel pantsuit or a pastel blouse and skirt combo or a dupatta-saree-lehenga look, monochromatic pastel outfits are sure to make a chic statement wherever you go.

Monochromatic pastels | Image: Instagram

Pastel accessories

Add a pop of pastel to your outfit with accessories like statement earrings, scarves, handbags, or sunglasses in soft and subtle hues. Pastel accessories are a versatile way to incorporate this trend into your wardrobe without committing to a full pastel ensemble. Mix and match pastel accessories with neutral or monochromatic outfits for a stylish and on-trend look that's perfect for summer.