In the vast and vibrant world of traditional Indian jewellery, Polki and Kundan pieces stand out for their unique beauty and craftsmanship. Despite their popularity, there's often confusion regarding what sets these two styles apart. Here’s a detailed comparison to clarify their differences and help you appreciate their distinct charm.

Polki Jewellery

Polki jewellery is celebrated for its use of uncut diamonds, known as Polkis, which are set in their most natural form without undergoing the fine finishing typical of various diamond cuts. This results in jewellery that might lack the conventional sparkle of finely cut diamonds but boasts an unparalleled rustic allure. The essence of Polki lies in appreciating the beauty of diamonds in their untouched, raw state, often set against gold to enhance their natural charm.

Image credit: YouTube screengrab

Kundan Jewellery

On the other hand, Kundan jewellery, which originated in India, is crafted using a core of wax encased in gold. The term 'Kundan' itself refers to highly refined pure gold, and the jewelry is characterised by the intricate setting of gold and artificial gemstones. Kundan pieces are known for their smooth texture, sometimes faceted to add dimension, and are adorned with the art of Meenakari, adding vibrant colours and designs to the jewellery.

Image credit: YouTube screengrab

Price and Craftsmanship

Polki jewellery, due to its use of genuine, uncut diamonds, typically commands a higher price than Kundan jewelry, which may utilize glass stones mimicking the look of precious gems. However, both styles share a heritage of meticulous handcrafting, with Kundan jewellery often featuring a lightweight design that appeals to brides seeking traditional yet manageable adornments for their wedding day.

Design Differences

While Kundan jewellery often lends a traditional look ideal for bridal attire, Polki jewellery offers a modern twist with its uncut diamonds, providing a contemporary edge to traditional designs. Additionally, the underside of Kundan pieces is usually enamelled, whereas Polki jewellery features pure gold foil backing, contributing to its authenticity, purity, and, consequently, a heavier feel and higher price point.