Polo Shirts, Trendy Shades: Summer Fashion Essentials For Men

With the long summer days ahead, and people already planning late night get-togethers or barbeque season at their terrace garden, however, none of these plans can help you escape the sweaty, punishing weather that we all have to brave. While options like layering up goes out of the door, there are individual summer-friendly pieces that can keep you looking chic without breaking a sweat.

Polo shirt

Summer allows you to show off your skin, although there is a better way to exude confidence than wearing really short shorts, or leaving your shirt unbuttoned till your chest. A subtle shade on a pellucid shirt made from a lightweight sheer fabric or a knitted polo shirt which is loose enough to let your skin peek through are great options for turning up the heat while staying cool.

Image credit: Unsplash (Representative Image)

Jorts

Jorts are considered cool these days. The more big and baggy look or the simply cut off an old pair of jeans look that people are opting for should help you rock them as they come.

Trendy shades

While wayfarers or aviator sunglasses always make for a safe bet, it's time to break away from the evergreen classics. You're wearing a lot less during the scorching months and sunglasses are one of the few ways you can have a little fun.

Sunscreen

An SPF 30 sunscreen are practical, and absolutely necessary for one to carry when on the move for your skin's health.

Image credit: Unsplash

Airy sandals

When the temperature reaches above unbearable levels, a pair of airy sandals are a lifesaver. No socks, and all the comfort of feeling like your feet are having a comfortable vacation.

Summer perfume

A new season demands a new fragrance and summertime is all about refreshing scents that'll help get rid of the heavy heat. Aquatic notes help evoke the kind of scents that makes you smell like a cool breeze. Even in the most scorching days, the right summer cologne goes a long way in making you feel can keep you feel refreshed.

Tropical shirts

These summer shirts offer a fashion breather with some real juice. The camp collar shirt has also been doing the rounds as the shirt of this season given their breathable quality, while offering a good frame for your neck jewellery, and a lot of character to any summer outfit.