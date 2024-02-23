English
Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 09:01 IST

Rakul Preet Singh’s Bridal Lehenga Took Thousands Of Hours To Make, Reveals Designer Tarun Tahiliani

Rakul Preet was a blushing bride at her wedding, but do you know how long it took for the artisans to craft that lehenga?

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani | Image:Instagram/rakulpreet
Actress Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani got married in the beautiful backdrop of Goan beach and sunset on February 21. Since then, several pictures that the couple posted on their handle as well as snaps of their family and close friends, including Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar and Shahid Kapoor, among others took are going viral. The center of attention, other than the bride, has been her gorgeous bridal lehenga. Now, fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani has revealed some interesting details about the bridal outfit.

The lehenga took thousands of hours to make

Writing about the bespoke piece, the ace fashion designer mentioned on his Instagram account that, “Intricately hand-embroidered and bedecked with three-dimensional floral motifs in captivating ivory and blush hues. Crafted over a couple of thousand hours by our master artistans, the ensemble brought to life TT Bride Rakul Preet's inherent spirit and charm.”

The intricate work on Rakul's lehenga | Image: Unsplash

The designer’s carousel included a video of his skilled artisans working on this one of a kind lehenga. The following slides showed the beading and the motifs in the stictching stage. Pink, ivory and off-white colours made this lehenga perfect for Rakul-Jackky’s Goan sunset wedding.

Jackky’s ivory-coloured sherwani

Writing about Jackky’s wedding ensemble, the designer wrote, “Tarun Tahiliani finds his creative pulse in the rich tapestry of Kashmir's beauty, culture, and artistry and the region's iconic "chinar" leaf, a poetic muse from the designer's early years, becomes a central theme in jackky's wedding attire.

Both the bride and groom had pink floral garlands, which made their wedding outfits stand out and give them a blushing glow. The looks made for a visually aesthetic balance between following tradition while staying aligned with the trend of opting for blush-toned beiges.
 

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 09:01 IST

