Ritu Kumar Saved The Day When Sushmita Sen Was Sent 'Skimpy' Clothes For Photoshoot At Taj Mahal

Sushmita Sen made India proud by winning the Miss Universe beauty pageant in 1994. Taking a trip down memory lane, ace designer Ritu Kumar shared a video on her social media, recalling the actress' aforementioned shoot in front of the Taj Mahal after being crowned Miss Universe. She penned a note, revealing how overnight they designed the pink saree for Sushmita.

Ritu Kumar shares backstory behind Sushmita's photoshoot at Taj Mahal

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a video of Sushmita Sen happily posing for the camera in clothes from the shelves of Ritu Kumar. In the caption, the designer shared how she struck a deal with the Miss India organisation team to design clothes for the contestants. In 1994, Sushmita won the Miss India title and went on to win the Miss Universe title in the US. As part of her deal with Miss India to create clothes for the contestants, she was tasked with creating Sushmita's wardrobe as she toured the US. She used to send her suits made out of bandhani and zardozi, kurta-paijamas and saris.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

When Sushmita returned to India, she received a "frantic call" to come to the Taj Palace. On reaching, she learned that the team had scheduled a shoot outside the Taj Mahal the next day but the clothes they got sent were shorts and T-shirts. Recalling how she designed Sushmita's iconic pink saree in just a few hours, she wrote, "At night we opened up the store and located a pink sari and quickly altered a blouse. We also got hold of some other key pieces and within hours we were ready for the shoot."

Sushmita Sen fainted during the photo shoot at the Taj Mahal

Ritu Kumar called the shoot "hectic" and shared that during the shoot, Sushmita fainted. However, the images were worth their toils. To date, Ritu Kumar thinks of her in that pink sari wearing a crown and the UP Police personnel around them clapping with pride.

