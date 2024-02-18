Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 10:27 IST

Runway Trends That Will Make A Comeback This Summer

From romantic rosettes to low-rise pants, elevate your summer closet with these trends that are set to make a comeback in 2024.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Runway Trends That Will Make A Comeback This Summer
Runway Trends That Will Make A Comeback This Summer | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
With February almost coming to an end, it is time for you to shop for the upcoming summer season and load your wardrobe with all the latest trends. Meaning, time to bid adieu to your usual coats and say hello to shorts and skirts. While we're doing this, why not take a look at all the new trends that the 2024 Spring/Summer runways showed us. 

Get all set to embrace low-rise pants and short shorts as you gear up to amp up your fashion game. Here is a list of summer trends that will dominate 2024. 

Romantic rosettes 

Rosettes are an example of girlcore that will be everywhere in 2024. These rosettes made an appearance on many spring runways, popping up on everything from ball gowns to button-down shirts. You can invest in a rosette-ified top, skirt. Add a tinge of romance to your wardrobe as you embrace this style. 

Sequined 

Another motif on the 2024 runways was sequins. Channel your inner glittery personality and use a sparkly statement dress. You can also go a little more demure with a designer bag or ballet flats.

File photo of sequined top | Image: Unsplash 

Low rise pants 

Not everyone can carry good low-rise pants. Whether you love it or hate it, the truth is that low-rise waists have officially made their way back into the trend cycle. You can style it with a good crop top and throw a blazer on top. A good waist chain also adds oomph to this new trend. 

Low-rise pants | Image: Unsplash

Peplum 

2024 summer will mark the return of peplum. According to reports, designers are now taking this throwback style and focusing it more on exaggerated hip moments to make it feel new. 

Published February 18th, 2024 at 10:27 IST

