March 26th, 2023 at 16:22 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu promotes Shaakuntalam in shades of white

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been promoting Shaakuntalam. The film is directed by Gunasekhar and will release on April 14.

Reported by: Digital Desk
samantha
Image: Samantha/Instagram | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Samantha has been out and about promoting her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. It will release in cinema halls on April 14. The Telugu actress is showing her different shades as she continues to speak about the film. After stunning in a cut out dress, Samantha chanelled her inner royalty as she opted for an off-white organza saree and an embroidered bralette instead of a blouse. 

Samantha glams up saree look 

The Telugu actress shared her latest look for Shaakuntalam promotions. She dressed up in a feather-light saree with embellished glass beads. She ditched the blouse for an embroidered bralette. 

Earlier, Samantha opted for a western look for the movie promotions. She wore a cut out dress with a thigh-high slit and high heels. The mood lighting elevated the look and the photos turned out to be stunning. 

In yet another look, she opted for power dressing and wore a brown blazer with palazzos. She accessorised her look with nerdy glasses. 

Shaakuntalam is Samantha's next release after Yashoda. Multiple award-winning Telugu director and screenwriter Gunasekhar has helmed the film and Neelima, his wife, is the film's producer.
 

Published March 26th, 2023 at 16:22 IST

