Updated March 26th, 2024 at 23:22 IST

Simple Yet Effective Ways To Remove Holi Colours From Your Denim Wear

Looking for simple ways to clean your denims after your Holi bash? Try applying vinegar or lemon juice for an easy solution.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Denim
Denim | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Holi, the festival of colours, is synonymous with vibrant hues, laughter, and merrymaking. However, the aftermath often leaves revellers grappling with stubborn stains on their favourite denim attire. If you've recently celebrated Holi, chances are your beloved jeans or jacket now bears colourful testimonies of the festivities. But fret not, as we bring you simple yet effective solutions to tackle those pesky stains, ensuring your denim emerges as pristine as ever.

Non-chlorine bleach

For whites and denim, soaking the stained garments in lukewarm water mixed with non-chlorine bleach proves to be a lifesaver. This method not only helps lift the stains but also prevents the colours from transferring to other clothes. Simply wash and dry the garments separately after the bleach treatment for best results.

Window cleaners

In a surprising turn of household hacks, clear ammonia-based window cleaners emerge as champions in fighting denim stains. Spritz the cleaner onto the affected area, let it sit for 15-20 minutes and then blot with a clean cloth. A rinse and wash later, you'll witness the stains fading away, leaving your denim looking refreshed.

 

Image credit: Unsplash 
Image credit: Unsplash 

 

Vinegar

Vinegar, with its mild acidic properties, works wonders on fresh stains. Mix half a cup of vinegar with a teaspoon of washing powder in cold water and soak your denim. This concoction effectively draws out the colour, rejuvenating your clothes without harming the fabric.

 

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

 

Lemon Juice

For a natural approach, lemon juice acts as an excellent bleaching agent. Apply directly to the stain, sprinkle with salt, and gently rub the fabric. After rinsing out the salt, apply more lemon juice and allow the denim to bask in sunlight. The combination of lemon and sun works miracles in fading stains, making your denim look as good as new.

These easy-to-follow tips offer a hassle-free solution to one of Holi's most daunting consequence of cleaning your Holi wear after a memorable bash. 

Published March 26th, 2024 at 23:22 IST

