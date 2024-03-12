Advertisement

Skinny jeans have made a triumphant return to the fashion scene, reclaiming their status as a wardrobe staple loved by fashionistas worldwide. Now, the opinion on this resurgence is divided. Some prefer the comfort that wide, loose and comfortable denims provide, while others are ready to bring back their old pairs of jeans and wear them day and night.

With their sleek silhouette and versatility, skinny jeans are a very workable piece that can be styled in countless ways to create chic and on-trend looks. Here are some hacks to help you style your skinny jeans like a pro fashionista.

Tips to style skinny jeans | Image: Unsplash

Heels add the oomph factor

Give your skinny jeans a stylish upgrade by pairing them with heels. Stilettos, block heels, or ankle boots - adding height to your outfit instantly elongates your legs and creates a flattering silhouette. Opt for pointed-toe heels for a sophisticated look or chunky platforms for a touch of edge.

Tuck and roll

Master the art of the tuck and roll to create a polished and effortless look with your skinny jeans. Experiment with different tucking techniques, such as the half tuck or French tuck, to showcase your waistline and add dimension to your outfit. Roll up the cuffs of your jeans for a casual vibe that pairs perfectly with sneakers or sandals.

Experiment with accessories

Tips to style skinny jeans | Image: Unsplash

Your skinny jeans outfit will take an instant flight with statement accessories that add personality and flair. Mix and match bold statement earrings, chunky necklaces, or statement belts to add interest and texture to your look. Accessorising is an easy way to elevate a simple jeans and T-shirt ensemble and make a stylish statement.

Layer with oversized pieces

Play with proportions by layering your skinny jeans with oversized tops, sweaters, or jackets. Balance the fitted silhouette of your jeans with loose and flowy layers for a modern and relaxed look. Try layering a slouchy shrug over a fitted tank top or pairing oversized denim jackets with cropped skinny jeans for a chic and effortless ensemble.

Blazers for formal settings

Tips to style skinny jeans | Image: Unsplash

Give your skinny jeans a sophisticated twist by pairing them with tailored blazers or structured jackets. Choose blazers in bold colours, timeless patterns, or luxe fabrics like velvet or satin to elevate your denim look. Layer a crisp button-down shirt under your blazer for a polished and professional outfit that transitions from a day in the office to night at a party.

The jeans and kurta look

Throughout the changes that jeans and denim pants have gone through, one combination has remained popular throughout - the Desi Kurta-jeans pair. Pair your skinny jeans with a long, full sleeved kurti for a glam look or a short kurta for a dressed down, girl next door look.