In the world of glitz and glam, celebrities often find ways to infuse a personal touch into their weddings. From intimate ceremonies to homemade treats, they seek to make their special day truly unique. One trend gaining popularity is wearing attire passed down from mothers or mothers-in-law. Here are some celebs who embraced this tradition:

1. Sonarika Bhadoria

The Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actress is the most recent one to embrace the idea of sustainable fashion with her wedding outfit. Sonarika married her longtime boyfriend Vikas Prashar on January 18 in Rajasthan.

2. Yami Gautam

The Bollywood actress opted for simplicity and tradition by wearing her mother’s saree during her intimate wedding ceremony and was hailed largely by everyone for her fashion choice.

3. Isha Ambani

For her lavish wedding, Isha Ambani incorporated her mother’s wedding saree into her ensemble that added a sentimental touch to her Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga.

4. Miheeka Bajaj

Rana Daggubati’s wife stunned in her mother’s bridal lehenga during her pre-wedding celebration and showcased the timeless elegance of the heirloom piece.

5. Gul Panag

Known for her vibrant personality, Gul Panag wore her mother’s pink lehenga for her wedding while exuding charm and tradition on her special day.

6. Niharika Konidela

South Indian actor Niharika Konidela honoured her heritage by donning her mother’s 32-year-old saree for a pre-wedding ritual which epitomised timeless beauty with a modern twist.

7. Priyanka Chopra

The global icon incorporated a piece of her mother-in-law’s wedding dress into her veil and created a fairy-tale moment similar to a Disney movie.

These celebrities not only honoured their familial heritage but also added a touch of nostalgia and emotions to their weddings. This fashion trend is no less than the best evolution of the glamour quotient.