Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 23:16 IST

Sonarika Bhadoria, Yami Gautam, Other Actresses Who Promoted Sustainable Fashion With Their Wedding

Several actresses over time have promoted sustainable fashion with their wedding outfits and re-wore their mother's traditional attire. Have a look!

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Sonarika Bhadoria
Sonarika Bhadoria | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In the world of glitz and glam, celebrities often find ways to infuse a personal touch into their weddings. From intimate ceremonies to homemade treats, they seek to make their special day truly unique. One trend gaining popularity is wearing attire passed down from mothers or mothers-in-law. Here are some celebs who embraced this tradition:

1. Sonarika Bhadoria

The Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actress is the most recent one to embrace the idea of sustainable fashion with her wedding outfit. Sonarika married her longtime boyfriend Vikas Prashar on January 18 in Rajasthan.

2. Yami Gautam

The Bollywood actress opted for simplicity and tradition by wearing her mother’s saree during her intimate wedding ceremony and was hailed largely by everyone for her fashion choice.

Advertisement

3. Isha Ambani

For her lavish wedding, Isha Ambani incorporated her mother’s wedding saree into her ensemble that added a sentimental touch to her Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga.

4. Miheeka Bajaj

Rana Daggubati’s wife stunned in her mother’s bridal lehenga during her pre-wedding celebration and showcased the timeless elegance of the heirloom piece.

5. Gul Panag

Known for her vibrant personality, Gul Panag wore her mother’s pink lehenga for her wedding while exuding charm and tradition on her special day.

Advertisement

6. Niharika Konidela

South Indian actor Niharika Konidela honoured her heritage by donning her mother’s 32-year-old saree for a pre-wedding ritual which epitomised timeless beauty with a modern twist.

Advertisement

7. Priyanka Chopra

The global icon incorporated a piece of her mother-in-law’s wedding dress into her veil and created a fairy-tale moment similar to a Disney movie.

These celebrities not only honoured their familial heritage but also added a touch of nostalgia and emotions to their weddings. This fashion trend is no less than the best evolution of the glamour quotient. 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 23:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

31 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

32 minutes ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

33 minutes ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

34 minutes ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

35 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

37 minutes ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

38 minutes ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

42 minutes ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

an hour ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

an hour ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

6 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

7 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

7 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

7 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

7 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

8 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

12 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

12 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nationwide Support Pours in For Republic's Fearless Journalism

    India News24 minutes ago

  2. Traffic Diversions on These Noida Routes Today: Advisory

    India News24 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Chalo March to Continue on Feb 21, Farmer Leaders Warn

    India News26 minutes ago

  4. Two Israeli Airstrikes Hit Lebanon's Ghaziyeh, Witnesses Claim: Report

    World31 minutes ago

  5. Actors Who Played The Role Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

    Galleries32 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo