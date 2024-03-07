Advertisement

Summer brings with it many changes that you need to embrace. Days are longer, brighter, and certainly hotter. Along with several other things, it's time to refresh your wardrobe with the perfect summer footwear. From casual outings to beach days and backyard barbecues, here are some essential men's footwear options to keep you cool and stylish all season long.

Summer footwear for men | Image: Unsplash

Slip-on loafers

For a more sophisticated summer look, slip-on loafers are a must-have addition to your footwear collection. Whether in leather or suede, loafers offer effortless style and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Pair them with tailored shorts or linen trousers for a refined yet relaxed ensemble.

Sandals

Embrace the laid-back vibes of summer with a pair of comfortable sandals. Choose from classic flip-flops for beach days or slide sandals for casual outings. Look for supportive footbeds and durable materials to ensure all-day comfort and versatility. Sandals are perfect for keeping your feet cool while still looking stylish and relaxed.

Summer footwear for men | Image: Unsplash

Lightweight espadrilles

Espadrilles are the epitome of summer footwear, combining comfort and style effortlessly. Made with breathable canvas or linen uppers and traditional jute soles, espadrilles offer a relaxed yet refined look. Wear them with shorts, rolled-up chinos, or lightweight trousers for a relaxed summer vibe.

Athletic sandals

Ideal for outdoor activities and adventures, athletic sandals offer the perfect combination of comfort and performance. Look for features such as adjustable straps, cushioned footbeds, and durable outsoles for optimal support and stability. Whether hiking, camping, or exploring the city, athletic sandals provide all-day comfort and versatility.

Breathable sneakers

Stay active and on-the-go with a pair of breathable sneakers designed for summer workouts and outdoor activities. Look for sneakers with mesh uppers and lightweight construction to allow for maximum airflow and ventilation. Whether hitting the gym, going for a run, or simply running errands, breathable sneakers keep your feet cool and comfortable all day long.