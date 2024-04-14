Follow These Corporate Fashion Tips To Step Out In Style During Summers

Advertisement

As it continues to get hotter each day, dressing properly for the office becomes a balancing act between staying cool and maintaining a professional appearance. Fortunately, with a few simple adjustments to your wardrobe, you can step out in style during the summer months while still adhering to workplace dress codes. Here are some corporate fashion tips to help you beat the heat without sacrificing style.

Choose breathable fabrics

Opt for lightweight, breathable fabrics such as cotton, linen, and chambray that allow air to circulate and wick moisture away from the skin. These materials will help you stay cool and comfortable throughout the day, even in the sweltering summer heat.

Breathable fabrics | Image: Unsplash

Embrace light colours

Light-colored clothing reflects sunlight and heat, helping to keep you cooler during hot summer days. Opt for shades of white, pastels, and soft neutrals that not only look professional but also help to create a fresh and airy aesthetic.

Summer accessories

Add flair to your summer work attire with chic accessories that not only elevate your outfit but also help you stay cool. Consider wearing lightweight scarves, statement jewellery, and stylish sunglasses for adding personality yo your ensemble.

Sunglasses for summer | Image: Unsplash

Experiment with summer-friendly footwear

Swap out heavy leather shoes for summer-friendly footwear options such as loafers, ballet flats, or sandals with a closed toe. Look for styles made from breathable materials like suede or canvas that provide comfort and support without sacrificing style.

Layer strategically

While layering may seem counterintuitive in the summer, it can actually help regulate your body temperature and adapt to fluctuating indoor and outdoor conditions. Opt for lightweight, breathable layers that you can easily add or remove as needed throughout the day.

Opt for tailored silhouettes

While loose, flowy garments may be tempting in hot weather, they can often look sloppy and unprofessional. Instead, opt for tailored silhouettes that skim the body without being too tight or restrictive. Tailored pieces will not only give you a polished look but also allow for better airflow.

Tailored silhouettes | Image: Unsplash

Grooming tips

In addition to your clothing choices, pay attention to grooming habits that can help you stay fresh and put together during the summer months. Keep hair off your face with stylish updos or sleek ponytails, and opt for lightweight makeup and skincare products that won't feel heavy or melt off in the heat.